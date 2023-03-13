Share All sharing options for: 6 Miami Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Spring

Miami’s restaurant scene continues to flourish this Spring, with new establishments throughout the city. From well-known favorites to newcomers, there’s much to be excited about. Eater Miami is closely monitoring the progress of six hotly anticipated restaurants set to open this season.

Ossobuco

Where: 62 NW 27th Street, Wynwood

When: April 2023

Ossobuccco, led by chef Guillermo Eleicegui, is set to open in Miami’s Wynwood district in April, showcasing a menu of vegetable-forward dishes cooked over an open fire. Menu highlights include smoked beet carpaccio, street corn, grilled oysters, a big-buco burger, and a wagyu tomahawk. The L-shaped bar and open kitchen will be the main focal point of the space, and it will offer plenty of indoor and on the outdoor patio seating.

Petite Comite

Where: 2929 Biscayne Boulevard, Edgewater

When: Late March 2023

11 Ktchn Group is introducing its latest restaurant to Miami’s dining scene, Petite Comite. Helmed by husband-and-wife team Cesar Olivo and Adriana Perez Benatar, alongside partner Samuel Perez Benatar, the Japandi-inspired spot combines Scandinavian, French, and Asian flavors. With a relaxed ambiance, the restaurant will offer menu items such as octopus sumuzu and pork stroganoff in boule bread, approachably-priced lunch dishes including wagyu sliders and scallop tartare, alongside weekend brunch and weekday happy hour.

Julia and Henry’s

Where: 200 E Flagler Street, Downtown Miami

When: April 2023

Julia & Henry’s, a seven-story culinary and entertainment venue, will debut in Downtown Miami this April. The renovated historic building will offer 28 concepts by award-winning bartenders and acclaimed chefs, including Michelle Bernstein, Jose Mendin, and Massimo Bottura, whose new restaurant will be debuting on the 7th floor later this year. The fourth and fifth floors will feature recording studios, instrument stores, a tattoo parlor, and an ever-changing weekly events lineup.

ADRIFT Mare

Where: 1395 Brickell Avenue

When: June 2023

Brickell will soon welcome ADRIFT Mare, the latest dining outpost from acclaimed chef and restaurateur David Myers. Inspired by the French Riviera and the Balearic Islands, the restaurant will serve seafood, grilled meats, pastas, and vegetables. The minimalist space on the 25th floor of Hotel AKA Brickell boasts a wine list featuring Mediterranean vintages from Greece and Lebanon, Super Tuscans, and Provencal rosés.

KAO Bar & Grill

Where: 11 NE First Avenue, Hallandale

When: April 2023

Hallandale Beach will soon be the new home for KAO Bar & Grill, the latest restaurant from Matias Pagano and The KAO Group. The two-story restaurant will open in April and will be the area’s first container project boasting hand-painted murals by artist Falopapas and Argentine grill cuisine. Guests can dine on shareable grilled meat platters, appetizers like popcorn chicken, Argentine-style pizzas, and main dishes ranging from meat to chicken and fish.

Biscayne Brewing Co.

Where: 100 NE First Avenue, Downtown Miami

When: June 2023

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company is set to (finally) open its flagship taproom inside the historic Old Post Office building in Downtown Miami, marking the neighborhood’s first official brewery. Founded in 2012, the independent craft brewery has been a staple in South Florida’s beer scene for over a decade and even opened a brew hall inside Marlins Park in 2021.