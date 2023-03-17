Here’s What You’ll Be Eating at the Miami Open 2023

The Miami Open, presented by Itaú, is returning to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, March 19, through Sunday, April 2, and this year attendees can dine on some of the city’s best culinary offerings right on-site.
The tournament partners with several food and beverage companies around the city to showcase Miami’s food culture. Here are some of the highlights:
- Sunset Terrace: This year, Stella Artois and Maestro Dobel Tequila will take over the top floor of the stadium. The new Viewing Deck overlooking the Butch Buchholz court will allow attendees to catch the action while enjoying the house drink, Ace Paloma, and Ella’s Oyster Bar oysters.
- Court 29 Food Hall: Comprised of six local Miami restaurants, including, Omakai, Novecento, SuViche, Cheeseburger Baby, Dos Croquetas, and Chef Jimmy Dean’s Kitchen & Chuck Wagon, it’ll be the best spot to grab a quick bit and enjoying the matches. To drink? Santa Margherita will take over the food court and offer fans rose and pinot grigio.
- Frites Artois by Stella Artois: Located across from the Sunset Terrace, this food station will pair the beer with the frites with sauces by chef Roy Choi.
- Kiki on the River: Returning to the top floor of the Palm Court with great views of the entire Tennis Oasis, it’ll be serving its high-end, Mediterranean fare.
- American Social Bar & Kitchen: New to the South Plaza this year, this popular local sports bar and restaurant will offer table reservations for plan-ahead dining on-site.
- Casa Florida: Take a break from the heat on the ground floor of The Grove and enjoy the flamingo-pink decor and drinks of this hotel and cocktail bar.
Check out the entire Miami Open food lineup here.