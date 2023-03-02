If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Share All sharing options for: Table by Bachour Brings Sophisticated Brasserie Dining to the Miami Design District

Antonio Bachour, the celebrated pastry chef behind the popular Bachour cafes in South Florida, has officially debuted his latest restaurant, Table by Bachour (stylized Tablé), an all-day, modern French brasserie.

The space serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, all with a sophisticated Parisian brasserie flare. Breakfast includes a croissant sandwich with smoked trout, Berkshire ham benedict, and scrambled eggs on toasted challah with bacon jam and black truffle. In addition, the cafe serves coffee and espresso, a variety of baked goods, and charcuterie like Iberico jamon that’s carved to order.

Lunch highlights include salt cod frites and fried artichokes, beef tartare, lobster flatbread with stracciatella and bacon, and an array of sandwiches, pastas, fish, and meat offerings. While for dinner, options like caviar and chips, torchon de foie gras, escargot, shrimp panzanella salad, uni and caviar taglioni, lobster fries, and cote de boeuf can be found on the menu.

“Table brings together the many things I have learned over the course of my career,” said Bachour. “Classic French technique has been a foundation for my style, and this restaurant is an extension of that. What it will not be is an upscale version of what I am known for. Table will have its own identity.”

Located in the former Prada showroom in the Miami Design District, the space has been reimagined by designer Jorge Gonzalez in collaboration with Vertical Design Studio, now boasting modern decor, plenty of greenery, and seating for 69 indoors and 42 outdoors, with additional connected space for takeaway items in the atrium of the 3930 NE Second Avenue building. The bar seating features commissioned artwork created by local artist Alex Campos and boasts a full bar with classic cocktails and extensive wine and champagne offerings.

Tablé by Bachour is now open daily at 180 NE 40th Street in the Miami Design District. Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., lunch is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner is from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly.