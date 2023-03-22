 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Discover Japandi Fusion Cuisine at Edgewater’s New Petite Comite Restaurant

From the same team behind Reunion Ktchn Bar, Blind Tiger, and Korner 67

by Olee Fowler

pasta on a dish with lobster.
The creamy lobster Garganelli from Petite Comite.
Petite Comite

Petite Comité, a new Japandi-inspired restaurant in Edgewater, offers a fusion of Scandinavian, French, and Asian cuisines. This latest addition to the 11 Ktchn Group restaurant family joins existing South Florida establishments, including Reunion Ktchn Bar and Blind Tiger in Aventura and Korner 67 in Miami Lakes.

“Japandi is a term used for design aesthetics but so much of that can be applied to cuisine,” said co-partner Adriana Perez Benatar, who started the restaurant group with Samuel Perez Benatar and Cesar Olivo. “We hope to provide an immersive experience in a space that feels casual, inviting, and familiar.”

From Monday to Friday, the lunch service features a variety of reasonably-priced dishes, divided out into bites, raw, sushi rolls, veggie, pasta, rice, seafood, and meat options. Notable menu items include octopus sumuzu, venison carpaccio, wagyu sliders, and scallop tartare. The dinner selection offers items like trio crispy rice, Jerusalem artichoke cream, Swedish calamari, pork stroganoff in boule bread, creamy lobster garganelli, and wellington tenderloin with wine sauce. Weekend brunch provides popular lunch dishes alongside brunch classics like gruyere omelet and Nikkei tenderloin with cherry tomatoes, onions, and French fries. Petite Comite also hosts a weekday house oyster happy hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering 50 percent off bubbly and sake drinks and $2 house oysters.

The 1,500-square-foot venue accommodates approximately 80 guests, providing indoor and outdoor seating areas, including a spacious terrace. The restaurant’s design incorporates Scandinavian elements and Japanese aesthetics. Miami muralist Gabriela Benatar is responsible for the external mural and design aesthetic.

Petite Comite is located at 2929 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. It is open Monday to Wednesday from noon to 10 p.m., Thursday and Friday from noon to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit here.

