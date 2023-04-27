Here’s Your First Look Inside Pastis Miami

The celebrated Parisian-style brasserie Pastis, which many say played a pivotal role in transforming Manhattan’s Meatpacking District nearly two decades ago, is set to (finally) open its much-anticipated new location in Wynwood on April 30.

James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Keith McNally and Stephen Starr are the team behind Pastis. Known for its celebrity clientele and chic Parisian-style ambiance, the original NYC location was a hot spot in the Meatpacking District for 15 years. After a hiatus in 2014, the duo revived the brasserie in 2019.

“Since first watching Miami Vice in the 1980s, I’ve been desperate to have a vice in Miami. Finally, opening Pastis in Miami, I have one,” said McNally.

With McNally as the lead designer alongside Ian McPheely of Paisley Design, the new Miami Pastis will feature many elements as its New York City counterpart, such as the curved zinc bar, white subway tiles, red subway banquettes, and Robert Padilla’s original gold-framed hand-painted mirrors. Unique to Miami, the restaurant offers an outdoor garden and courtyard with an enclosed black locust pergola inspired by McNally’s Martha’s Vineyard home, encircling the al fresco dining area.

The menu at Pastis Miami is also similar to its New York outpost, featuring favorites like onion soup, escargots, steak frites, and duck à l’orange. Additional French regional dishes, such as sea bream Provencal, tuna carpaccio, and baked cannelloni, will also be available. A raw bar and an extensive French wine list highlighting over 300 vintages round out the meal. Classic cocktails with Mediterranean flavors will be served alongside New York favorites and new additions like a Mojito, Mint Cordial, a Margarita with orange marmalade, and a selection of spritzes.

Pastis Miami is located at 380 NW 26th Street in Wynwood, and will be open daily for lunch and dinner on the weekdays, with brunch service on the weekends, beginning April 30.