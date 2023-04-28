The Best Food and Drink at the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2023

The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023 (F1) will kick off next week at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for its second edition with racing events scheduled from Friday, May 5, to Sunday, May 7.

Racing fans from around the world will gather at the venue all weekend long to witness high-performance automobiles in competition. Hard Rock Stadium is set to feature numerous food vendors throughout the race weekend, presenting a diverse lineup of Miami-area restaurants and food trucks. Eater is at your service, guiding you toward the top dining options throughout the course.

MIA Marina (Near Turns 8 & 6)

Notable foodoptions:

Sra Martinez & Sweet Liberty — James Beard award-winner Michelle Bernstein returns to the tracks this year with outposts of two of her most popular spots. Guests can expect dishes like a wagyu ribeye sandwich and shrimp aguachile tostadas.

4 Rivers Smokehouse — Texas-inspired barbecue, comforting side dishes, and desserts.

Other dining options include: Marina North — The Local, Happy Burdogs, Shakedown Shawarma, Refuel Bar, Italian Vice, Drinks on Me 305, Edible Arrangements, Crafted, La Cafetera

Marina South — Taste of Philly, Greek Islands, Rooster’s Southern Chicken, Fat Freddy’s Bowls, Loud Mouth Pizza, Overboard Chicken, Just Desserts, Dockside Grill, Vuelta Ocho, Refuel Bar

To drink: Le Fete du Rose branded bar and Glenfiddich branded bars will both be pouring their favorite drinks.

West Campus (Near Turn 19)

Notable food options:

Pubbelly Sushi — Japanese and Latin- inspired dishes by chef José Mendín.

Doma — New to the campus this year, Wynwood hot spot Doma will serve its Mediterranean-inspired, Southern Italian cuisine.

Harry’s Pizzeria — Pizza, pizza, and more pizza from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz.

Soulfly Chicken — This food truck serves comfort food with a Southern twist.

Other dining options include: Westside Marketplace: Tacotomia, Hitchi Haika, Osso, Quimera, Sobe Q, Farmstead Chicken & Chips, Oceana Coffee, Pole Position Desserts, Shakedown Shawarma, Crafted

Race Street Food Trucks: Juicy’s, The Caribe Vegan, Cold Stone Creamery, Cocina Mexicana, Seed

To drink: Elit Vodka branded bar, Red Bull branded bar, and Jack Daniels frozen bar all serve cocktails.

The Fountains & The Promenade (Near Turns 9, 8a, & 4)

Notable food options:

Omakai — Bento boxes, to-go, filled with sushi and nigiri.

SuViche — Fresh ceviches with Peruvian and Latin flare.

Novecento — A bistro chain offering a selection of Argentine cuisine and Italian pasta dishes.

Cheeseburger Baby — Classic burgers, fries, and chicken tenders from a South Beach classic.

Dos Croquetas — Creative croquetas fused with classic Cuban flavors.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila — Mexican favorites alongside inventive cocktails.

Ella’s Oyster Bar — Oysters, fresh seafood, and fried sides.

Other dining options include: Angie’s Epicurean, SDC Treats, El Orgullo, La Nostra, Aubi & Ramsa Ice Cream Bar, Wontons on Wheels, Santo Dulce, Jimmy Dean’s BBQ

To drink: Go extra lux at the Piper-Heidsieck Champagne tent, complete with floral wall installations offering five champagnes and cocktails. Heineken’s Greener Bar will offer beverages that are better for the environment (?), while a Jack Daniels Bar is also on hand. Miami’s Coconut Cartel will also serve beverages from its branded bar.

East Campus (Near Turn 3)

Notable food options:

Half Moon Empanadas — Argentine-style empanadas.

Troy’s Barbeque — Award-winning spare ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, and chicken.

Lovely’s — Healthy eating specializing in island and Caribbean food

Other dining options: Granny B’z Chicken & Waffles, Sushi Maki, Nuts About Sugar, That’s Amore Pizza, Nola Bites, Crafted, Juicy’s, The Local, Taste of Philly, Holy Avocado, Bermuda Triangle, Nuts y Bolts Empanadas, Blended, Just Desserts, Oodles of Noodles, Grill 199, Crafted, Food Junkie on Wheels

To drink: Just like last year, the MIA (Miami International Autodrome) margarita will again be the event's signature cocktail and served throughout the property, including the Tequila Herradura lounge, which unlike many lounges in the stadium is actually open to all F1 ticket holders. Also, in the area, Hendrick’s will serve drinks inside a three-story bar, and Red Bull will feature multiple bars.

North Campus (Near Turn 1 & Start/Finish Line)

Notable food options:

Coop — Fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides.

Tacology — Mexican tacos, ceviches, and fresh salads.

Fratelli la Bufala — Neapolitan pies and pasta from a Miami Beach staple.

Negroni — Argentine food and sushi.

Other dining options: Shakedown Shawarma, The Local, Forno Pizza, Latin Fixin’s, Sando Grab n Go, Monster Burgers, That’s Amore, Shakedown Shawarma, The Local, LaVela Coffee, Menchie’s, Crafted, Sobe Q, Farmstead Chicken & Chips, Ossobuco

To drink: Grab a drink and a selfie at the Ferrari Trento Bar, which will not only be serving the official brut and rosé sparkling wines of F1 at its branded bar, but near the VIP Paddock Club fans will also have the opportunity to take a photo on a podium stand holding a replica of the Ferrari sparkling wine sprayed by winning F1 drivers. For bourbon drinkers, the Whistle Pig Bar is also available.

The Best Food Vendors: The Beach (Near Turns 10 & 13, Ticketed-Access Only)

Notable food options:

Fuku — Fried chicken sandwiches from none other than David Chang.

Paperfish — Tokyo-inspired izakaya dishes and sushi.

Havana 1957 — Cuban classics like arroz con Pollo and empandas.

Casa Florida — Seafood dishes and clever cocktails.

Ms. Cheezious — Unique grilled cheese sandwiches from a Miami staple.

Other dining options: Organika Bar, Cortadito, Cafe Americano, Orno Pizza, Benihanana, Adam’s BBQ, Aubi & Ramsa, Pit Stop Pizza, Happy Burdogs, The Local, GoldSoul BBQ, Valhalla Grill, Taco Twist, Taste of Philly, Pink Love Donuts, We Shuckin, Refuel Bar, Edible Arrangements, Ten’s Kitchen, W.O.W. Ice

To drink: Monkey Shoulder will serve its rum-based cocktails, while Red Bull will have various cocktails on site.