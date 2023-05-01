Share All sharing options for: All the Best Formula One Miami 2023 Grand Prix Viewing Parties, Dinners, and Celebrations

One of the biggest sporting events in the world is about to return to Miami for its second iteration: The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix taking over Hard Rock Stadium from May 5-7, 2023. With it comes plenty of world-class dinners, events, festivals, concerts, and more, and here’s a round-up of the best options.

Dine on Extravagant Meals

For those looking to indulge, this weekend offers a variety of high-end dining experiences. The GR8 Experience’s ultra-exclusive Once Upon a Kitchen dinner event on May 5, costing $6,000 per person, features one of the world’s most renowned chefs Massimo Bottura, alongside chefs Juan Manuel Barrientos and Bernardo Paladini, presenting a six-course meal paired with cocktails by Dr. Alex Ott. The evening at The Deck at Island Gardens includes a cocktail hour, dinner, and an afterparty with DJ Benny Benassi. Another ultra-luxe meal, the Carbone Beach pop-up, is back and with “bigger and better” programming from May 4 to May 7, with tickets at $3,000 per person. Diners can expect an extravagant Italian meal on the sands of Miami Beach by Mario Carbone and surprise nightly performances.

Local restaurants are also joining in on the festivities. From May 3 to May 7, Cote Miami offers the Race Week Feast, highlighting steaks and Norwegian wild King crab. Sexy Fish Miami debuts two Omakase tasting menus during Race Week, accompanied by DJ performances in their “One Hell of a Ride” series, and Nobu is hosting a poolside Beach House party complete with Nobu food stations, live entertainment, premium open bar, and a racecar simulator by custom motorsport art craftsmen. Finally, on May 6, Fi’lia at SLS Brickell hosts a Race Weekend Brunch, featuring live entertainment, special dishes, and surprise giveaways.

So. Many. Concerts.

Live music enthusiasts have plenty of concerts to attend throughout the weekend. E11EVEN Miami will be hosting shows by Tiesto, Rick Ross, and DeadMau5, while Ludacris, Kaskade, and Martin Garrix will take the stage at BleauLive Presents Miami Race Nights, a weekend-long concert series at the famed Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, while its on-site mega club LIV will host Becky G, Zedd, and Diddy. The Hard Rock Beach club will be home to perfromances by Jonas Brothers, Wisin y Yandel, Cedric Gervals, Tiesto, and more as part of the official 2023 Hard Rock Beach concert lineup, and DJ Ruckus will headline the Maxim Miami Race Weekend Party.

Patron will also bring its Patron Pit Stop activation to South Florida where guests will take in a beachside concert complete with a performance from Becky G. Local fans will be able to sign up to attend via Tock.com (signups open Monday, May 1), and guests will find out about the location the day of the event.

Check Out a Formula One Watch Party

Didn’t get a ticket to the race? There are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy the excitement of the day at different watching parties throughout the city. One of Downtown Miami’s favorite neighborhood bars, Lost Boy Dry Goods, is partnering with Red Bull and Stoli Vodka to host a viewing party with drink and food specials running all day long. Catch the race on the big screen at Pilo’s Tequila Garden in Wynwood, or at Midtown’s Mau Miami, Brickell’s Cantina La Veinte, or take advantage of Lincoln Road’s on Playa restaurant who will be showing the race on two large LED screen TVs.

Swarm is also bringing back its weekend-long Racing Fan Fest in Wynwood. This free festival offers a live watch parties, an e-sports tournament with music industry talent, racing simulators, a pit stop challenge, and team merchandise for sale. In partnership with Red Bull and Cash App, the event also includes a full bar, food options, and live DJ sets all weekend.