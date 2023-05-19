Five Miami Restaurant Openings You Might Have Missed

Critically acclaimed chef Shingo Akikuni — who helped lead Wynwood’s Hiden to its one-Michelin star designation — has debuted his first restaurant, Shingo, which is now open inside Coral Gables’ historic La Palma building. This intimate, 14-seat omakase restaurant serves an 18-course menu featuring traditional Japanese nigiri, seasonal sashimi, and Yakimono dishes paired with premium sake. The 850-square-foot restaurant is reminiscent of Japan’s classic omakase spots featuring a Japanese design with an “L-shaped” 14-seat counter made of a rare slab of Hinoki wood. The 18-course omakase is $180 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. An optional wine and sake pairing is available for $95 per person. (Shingo is located at the La Palma building at 112 Alhambra Circle in Coral Gables. For more information, visit here.)

Miami Gets (Another) New York City Import

Popular NYC-based sushi joint, Bondi Sushi, has debuted its first venture outside New York, in, you guessed it, Miami Beach. The menu at this new location carries favorites from NYC, like Caviar Toast and Uni Toast, and unique offerings such as the 12-piece omakase and the Miami-exclusive Luxe Box, a to-go set featuring eight pieces of nigiri, eight-piece maki, a selection of crispy rice, and a chirashi salad. The cocktail menu is by Bondi’s Michelin award-winning sister restaurant, noda, and cocktail bar Shinji’s, which offers concoctions like Seafoam and Lavender Haze. This is just the start of Bondi Sushi’s expansion, with plans to open locations in Midtown and Brickell in the upcoming year. (Bondi Sushi is located at 959 West Avenue in Miami Beach. For more information, visit here.)

Dinner With a Side of Entertainment On Calle Ocho

Taking new meaning to dinner and a show is newcomer Calle Dragones. The restaurant has come to Miami after successful stints in Bogota and Cartagena, offering diners Cuban-fusion dishes alongside nightly performances curated by Grammy-nominated Dayhan Díaz. Guests can dine on dishes by chef Luis Pous, like mojo roasted lechon pekin and risotto congri with short rib vaca frita, and sip cocktails from bar director Borja Goikoetxea. The 166-seat space is a tribute to Cuba’s heritage, including custom-made 1950s velvet furniture, red velvet curtains, black dangling crystal chandeliers, a vintage white grand piano, and terrazzo flooring. (Calle Dragones is located at 1036 SW 8th Street in Little Havana. For more information, visit here.)

Capital Burger Debuts in Florida with Craft Burgers and Boozy Shakes

An offshoot of the popular steakhouse the Capital Grille, Miracle Mile newcomer the Capital Burger focuses on just what the name mentions, burgers, with highlights including the Capital Burger, a French onion-style burger, a Bacon Cheeseburger with candied smoked bacon, Vermont Cheddar and tomato jam; and a customizable cheeseburger using toppings like 15-year aged balsamic mushrooms or a fried egg. The menu includes Boozy shakes like the Stoli Doli, craft beers, wines, and cocktails. (The Capital Burger is located at 300 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. For more information, visit here. )

A New All-Day Cafe Lands in Miami’s Brickell City Centre

Café Americano Diner, a restaurant by Vida & Estilo Restaurant Group and the Culinary Edge, has opened its doors in Brickell City Centre. Conceived as a casual take on the Café Americano brand found throughout the city, the diner combines traditional American cuisine with Latin flavors. The menu boasts dishes like tres leches French toast, Cubano club, and adobo tofu bowl; all pair well with cocktails like the maiz Old Fashioned and pineapple Pisco Slush. (Café Americano Diner is at 701 S. Miami Avenue in Brickell City Centre. For more information, visit here.)