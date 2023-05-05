Brickell’s Peculiarly Named Okeydokey Joins Miami’s Expanding Food Hall Scene

Okeydokey, a new “food-driven” dining and entertainment outpost, has debuted in Brickell. The three-story space embraces South Florida’s “eclectic, flamboyant and unapologetic lifestyle,” offering a combination of food, drinks, and entertainment from six popular Miami restaurant groups.

The 15,000-square-foot indoor and 3,000-square-foot outdoor space can accommodate approximately 300 guests and houses six full-service kitchens on the first floor and three bars. A hidden outdoor patio bar will be unveiled shortly after the space opens.

Upon entering, guests are greeted by a hostess and led to a table, where they can order from any of the different outposts by scanning a QR code while still being assisted by a service leader. The space is home to six full-service outposts: Little Bird, offering Miami flavors and rotisserie chicken; Yoso Ramen, a Japanese outpost inspired by the chefs’ travels; MAC, an Asian kitchen led by chef Michael Castino; Dal Plin, an Italian kitchen crafting in-house pasta; Jaffa, an Israeli restaurant with a Mediterranean influence and kosher menu; and Coffee Break, a second-floor cafe serving breakfast, pastries, teas, and juices.

The second phase of the space is planned to debut shortly and will feature a third floor for guests aged 21 and over, an extensive cocktail program, live music, and DJ performances.

Okeydokey is located at 268 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33130, and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Coffee Break on the second floor will open at 8 a.m. daily. Guests can self-park or use valet parking is available.