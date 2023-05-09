How to Pitch to Eater Miami

Eater Miami is a local news site based in Miami, Florida, covering the area’s vibrant restaurant and bar scene, dining and culinary trends, food pop-ups and food trucks, and the business of food and drink throughout the Miami metropolitan area and South Florida.

As part of the Eater network and under the Vox Media umbrella, Eater Miami is dedicated to providing a fresh, local perspective on the city’s food scene. Please read this guide thoroughly before sending in a pitch.

What We’re Looking For

At Eater Miami, we primarily publish local guides, maps, and travel-related pieces. We’re always looking for insightful local pitches from reporters on various topics related to dining out in Miami and occasionally other areas throughout South Florida.

We are especially interested in working with those whose voices are often underrepresented in media and those with knowledge of particular food cultures that tend to be overlooked in the local and national media landscape.

Eater Miami accepts pitches on the following:

Dining and drinking maps, guides, and food crawls related to neighborhoods, cities, and cuisines in the metro area and cities around South Florida. Photographed and illustrated stories featuring local restaurants or dining with a strong reported angle.

Do’s and Don’ts

Writers must have expertise in journalistic reporting, be well-versed in the Associated Press guidebook style, and have a passion for the pitched topic. Due to a limited budget, Eater Miami is very specific about the pitches we accept. It should be geared towards a broad audience visiting Miami or looking to find great places to try in their neighborhood. For example, a hyper-specific map of corn dogs would be less likely to be accepted than a map of essential waterfront restaurants (unless corn dogs are a local must-try).

The site does not accept pitches regarding recipes, food holidays, or restaurant reviews. Please note that we’re currently assigning stories one month out. During busier, high-season times, typically from November to April, it’s two months out, if not more.

The author should expect to and must be comfortable with being edited in line with Eater’s editorial standards. Generally, we do not assign stories to people primarily employed by the restaurant industry, except Eater Voices.

Plan Your Pitch

All map and guide pitches should include a subject matter with a clear angle for why Eater Miami readers should care (Read: Why the story is relevant to the dining scene in Miami?). Writers are encouraged to read the Eater ethics statement to identify potential conflicts of interest.

Some stories may not be right for our local audience but could still be a good fit for our national site. Check out Eater.com’s pitch guidelines for more information.

Send pitches to miami@eater.com. Please provide a summary of who you are and your professional writing background. In your pitch, we ask you to clearly explain your angle on the topic and why you’re uniquely positioned to report the story. Please also include links to prior work. For maps, please include a suggested angle and a few locations that you would include.

Right Now Eater Miami Is Looking For:

Local writers to create local guides to Tampa, Florida Local writers to create local guides for Gainesville, Florida Local writers to create local guides for Tallahassee, Florida Local writers to create local guides to neighborhoods, specific styles of restaurants and bars, dishes, and more in the Broward area

We try to answer all pitches that come in, but if you don’t hear from us in a couple of weeks, feel free to send a follow-up email.