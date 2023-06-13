Gramps Owner Unveils New German Restaurant With a Miami Twist

Adam Gersten, the man behind Gramps Wynwood, has officially opened the doors of his newest endeavor, the New Schnitzel House, in the Shorecrest neighborhood. The German-inspired restaurant and bar is a tribute to its predecessor, the Schnitzel Haus, but serves as a new restaurant and concept that fuses German comfort food with a Miami twist.

“We are very excited to keep the spirit of the old Schnitzel Haus alive in Shorecrest with our own take on German and Miami-inspired dishes and drinks,” said Gersten. “There are several unique ingredients, techniques that reflect the cuisine, and flavors that evoke memories of the former Schnitzel Haus that we look forward to celebrating and creating new memories with our guests.”

Diners can expect dishes like the house-made pretzel served with beer cheese and mustards, the hearty “Brat Plat” filled with various sausages, and the chicken schnitzel served with whipped lemon mashed potatoes and gravy. Patrons with a sweet tooth can look forward to the German Cheesecake topped with a sour cherry compote.

The New Schnitzel House isn’t just about food, though, offering a unique beverage program highlighting German ingredients. From the Schnitzel House Punch, a blend of Jagermeister, rum, orgeat bitters, and lemon, to the Royal Bavarian, a mix of rye, cinnamon, amaro, and bitters. Sara Ypsilanti, formerly of Boia De, has compiled an extensive list of natural wines, and a selection of German beers is also available.

Taking over a 2,200-square-foot space, the restaurant features an indoor dining room, two bars, and an outdoor patio. The restaurant’s design by Paula Lemme of By Lemme is meant to evoke the glitz of Miami in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, merging with elements of German Bauhaus modernism, Art Deco, and postmodernism design.

The New Schnitzel House is located at 1085 NE 79th Street and is open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Thursday through Monday. Reservations for the dining room can be made via Resy, while bar and patio seating are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Call 305-675-4287 for more information.