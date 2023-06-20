Ask Eater: What Do I Do With All These Mangoes?

Welcome to Ask Eater , a column from Eater Miami where the site’s editors answer specific or baffling restaurant requests from readers. Have a question for us ? Submit your questions via email to miami@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater Question.”

Dear Eater,

Miami summers are marked by the arrival of the much-awaited mango season, and my trees have been exceptionally generous this year. I now find myself swimming in a sea of mangoes, and while I’ve had my fill of the usual salads and salsas, I’m looking for new ideas to make the most of this mango surplus.

Can you suggest some unique recipes or ways to preserve them? Or, alternatively, are there local businesses, markets, or community initiatives where I could share my more-than-bountiful crop?

Sincerely,

Overwhelmed by Mangoes

Ahhh, that yearly blessing of mango season here in South Florida, where every mango tree in town is overflowing with mangoes for a 4- to 6-week period, and all of a sudden, you’re eating mangoes until you’re, well, orange in the face.

It’s a good problem to have, but as a bonafide mango obsessive, finding unique ways to utilize them is also at the top of my Google search in early summer every year. I mean, there are only so many mango smoothies one can drink. So we decided to ask South Florida-based chef Allen Susser, the man who literally wrote the book on mangoes, for his best mango tips and tricks.

His top tip? Preserve the mangos in rum for access to mango-infused liquor all season long. It’s pretty simple to do, too. You just peel three to four mangoes, remove the stone, and leave them in large chunks. Place the mango chunks into a jar of rum and let them macerate for about two to three days, helping infuse the rum the fruit’s sweet and floral notes. And suddenly, you’re making the best mango mojitos in town in the comfort of your kitchen.

Another unique preparation he suggests is throwing mango wedges on the grill for a few minutes, which pairs particularly well with fish or chicken, Susser adds. Or make some mango barbecue sauce by cooking the mango down with brown sugar, cinnamon, and garlic, then add some heat with cayenne or crushed red peppers and some color with ketchup.

Now say cooking isn’t necessarily your thing, or you’re just tired of making dishes like this fantastic mango pie (which, if sweets are your thing, it’s a favorite recipe amongst Eater staff) and want a break from the kitchen. Well, there are solutions for that, too. Of course, you can always hand them out to family or friends, or bakers around town like Zak the Baker and Pastelito Papi are happy to take them off your hands. And even breweries are getting involved, with Bay 13 Brewing offering a gratis beer to anyone who donates some of their mango crop.

And, when in doubt, freezing them also works (until you figure out what to do with them). Enjoy!

Have questions about the Miami dining scene? Send questions via email to miami@eater.com with the subject line "Ask Eater Question."