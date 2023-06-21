The Henry Brings Bright, All-Day Fare to Brickell City Centre

Sam Fox, eleven-time James Beard-nominated restauranteur and founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, has officially opened the Miami location of his popular all-day American restaurant and bar concept, the Henry inside Brickell City Centre. This marks the brand's first location in Florida, with outposts in Arizona, California, and Texas.

Executive chef Orlando Arroyo leads the Miami location, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Diners can expect dishes such as Short-Rib Potstickers with toasted sesame, cilantro, and ponzu; Spicy Tuna & Crispy Rice with fresno chile, cilantro, and tamari; Scottish Salmon with cauliflower tahini, toasted grains, lemon sultana vinaigrette, watercress; and Korean Prime Skirt Steak with spicy double egg fried rice, pickled shiitakes, and ginger.

Located in Brickell City Centre’s first level on the corner of Miami Avenue and 8th Street, the Henry offers seating for 260 with greenery, warm wood, leather banquettes, white marble tables, and lounge areas. The bar, boasting 68 seats both inside and outside, offers concoctions like the Spicy Margarita, Mojito, and Thai Grapefruit Smash. The Henry also features a ‘ventanita’— a walk-up window serving coffee and pastries from 7 a.m. daily.

The Henry is located at 701 S Miami Avenue. Lunch is available from Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and dinner from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday. Weekend brunch is served from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Find out more information here.