A Massive Nautical-Themed Waterfront Outpost Debuts in Coconut Grove

Breakwater Hospitality Group — the team behind hotspots like The Wharf, Carousel Club, and John Martin’s — unveiled their latest concept, Regatta Grove, in Coconut Grove’s Regatta Harbour. The gathering spot offers four culinary outposts by Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-nominated chefs, live entertainment, and impressive waterfront views.

Regatta Grove hosts a variety of culinary outposts that serve diverse food options. “JJ’s (Guilty Pleasures)” by chef Jeremy Ford offers burgers and tacos inspired by Ford’s childhood. Chef Jose Mendin of Pubbelly Sushi runs “The Piefather,” a pizza outpost also located at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale. Australian cuisine finds a new home in Miami at “Sunny Side Aussie Bites + Ice” by chef Janine Booth of Root & Bone, while her partner, chef Jeff McInnis, has a seafood-focused aptly named the “Tackle Box.” And finally, for fried chicken enthusiasts, “House of Birds” by chef Kenny Gilbert is also on hand. These food outposts have been selected by and operated by CEOs and co-founders Francesco Balli and Ignacio Garcia-Menocal of Grove Bay Hospitality Group, the group is behind restaurants such as Stubborn Seed and Red Rooster Overtown.

“What sets Regatta Grove apart from any other venue in Miami is the uniqueness of its location,” said Alex Mantecon, co-founder of Breakwater Hospitality Group. “The venue is inspired by the essence of the sailing and boating community we all grew up enjoying in the neighborhood. As Miami locals, we have an immense appreciation for this community and wanted to create a one-of-a-kind experience that will resonate with the people of Coconut Grove.”

Regatta Grove is situated waterfront on approximately one acre, boasts three large outdoor bars, and a capacity of nearly 1,000 people. The nautical-themed space takes inspiration from Florida’s coast, and the venue itself has been designed to resemble the bow of a boat. The venue features multiple decks, a walkway to the waterfront, direct access to the marina, and even dockage for guests who would like to arrive by boat. Green lawn areas for entertainment and wellness programming surround the space.

Regatta Grove is located at 3415 Pan American Drive, Miami, FL 33133, at Regatta Harbour. The space is open Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fridays from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., Saturdays from noon to 3 a.m., and Sundays from noon to midnight. For more information, visit here.