Julia & Henry’s, a Seven-Floor Mega Food Hall, Debuts in Downtown Miami

Julia & Henry’s, a much-anticipated, massive seven-story food hall featuring 26 vendors, has officially opened in Downtown Miami, showcasing various food and drink choices from highly-regarded local, national, and international chefs.

Miami-based King Goose Hospitality operates the new food hall. It is located in a historic landmark building initially constructed in 1936 as a Walgreens Drug Store; it later served as the longtime home of local retailer La Epoca until 2016. In 2018, Stambul Development acquired the property and began transforming it into Julia & Henry’s — named after Miami’s founders, Julia Tuttle and Henry Flagler — aiming to retain the space’s Art Deco architecture and the historically significant components.

With more than two dozen dining options, there’s a little bit of everything to choose from. On the first floor, expect a range of casual dining outposts, including a fried chicken spot by James Beard Award winner Michelle Bernstein, a hamburger establishment by José Mendín, and a Mediterranean restaurant by Tomás Kalika. Additional offerings include a wine bar, a beer market, and a speakeasy-style bar.

The hall’s mezzanine level introduces more upscale dining options with several seated restaurants, including a Japanese restaurant by a Michelin-star chef, a Latin American restaurant led by a World’s 50 Best-nominated chefs, and a French bakery from a prominent French pastry chef. Additional offerings include a children’s play zone and a rooftop terrace boasting city views. On the top floor will be the forthcoming Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura, which is set to debut to the public later this summer.

Noteworthy food vendors at Julia & Henry’s include:

Michy’s Chicken Shack by Michelle Bernstein: Offering up Bernstein’s ever-popular fried chicken.

Luncheria by Michelle Bernstein: The second of two outposts for Bernstein, this serves as an all-day lunch venue that pays homage to Miami’s diverse Latin culture.

Mensch by Tomás Kalika: From South America Best Chef nominee Tomás Kalika, this marks his first US restaurant offering a casual version of his acclaimed restaurant Mishiguene’s menu, which blends Mediterranean cuisine with global influences.

Osso by Renzo Garibaldi: A renowned butcher shop and restaurant serving premium cuts and barbecue, which has helped earn its place on Latin America’s 50 Best lists for six consecutive years.

June by José Mendín: Serving gourmet burgers with unique international flavors.

HitchiHaika by José Mendín: A gyoza concept inspired by global tastes.

Yann Couvreur Bakery: Offering Instagram-worthy pastries from one of France’s top ten pastry chefs.

Cicchetti by Maurizio Eremita: Italian cuisine in Venetian-style small plates.

Yabai: A Japanese hand-roll restaurant “created by a mysterious, internationally acclaimed chef who is known for setting up pop-up kitchens unannounced, never revealing his name nor face.”

O.M.G. Brigadeiros: A Brazilian chocolate shop serving indulgent brigadeiros.

As for drinks, Julia & Henry’s entrance boasts La Época, a natural wine bar with a menu by renowned sommelier Karina Iglesias of Niu Kitchen, housed at the base of a three-story wine tower. The second floor features BoxElder Craft Beer Market, the new outpost of the popular craft beer bar once located in Wynwood. On the third floor, The Lasseter offers cocktails with a menu by award-winning Unfiltered Hospitality. Lastly, the basement houses Jolene, a retro-themed, “high-energy” sound room by Bar Lab, featuring local music, global dance music, and cocktails.

Julia & Henry’s is open at 200 East Flagler Street is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. Check out the full lineup of food vendors here.