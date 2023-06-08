A Bright Two-Story Container Restaurant Debuts in Hallandale Beach

The team behind several popular South American restaurants like the Sushi Club, KAO Sushi & Grill, and J&J Fresh Kitchen have launched KAO Bar & Grill in Hallandale Beach, marking the area’s first and only container restaurant.

The two-story restaurant, made from repurposed shipping containers, offers diners a 5,000-square-foot space with an alfresco patio featuring wooden accents, lounge chairs, and plenty of sofas. The patio is anchored by a 14-seat bar, offering a wide selection of beers, wines, and cocktails. Floor-to-ceiling windows surround the walls of the main dining room, allowing guests to feel connected to the outdoors.

On the menu diners can feast on a variety of Argentine dishes like shareable tablitas (grilled platters), Argentine-style pizzas, and sandwiches. The restaurant also boasts an extensive meat selection with options like skirt steak, NY strip loin, ribeye, and Patagonian lamb ribs. Desserts like churros served with ganache or dulce de leche, skillet chocolate chip cookies, and tres leches cake round out the meal.

The Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency is celebrating the opening by offering a 30-day Uber and Lyft promotion, providing locals with $25 off per ride for two to and from KAO Bar & Grill using the code “D8 Night”.

KAO Bar & Grill, located at 11 NE First Ave. in Hallandale Beach, is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and until 11 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday. Happy hour runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The second-level dining room is available for private events. For more information, visit here.