Popular Do-It-All Canadian Chain Joey Debuts in Aventura

Joey Restaurants, the popular Canadian-based dining group, is opening its first Sunshine State location here in South Florida, with the grand opening of Joey Aventura, a sprawling casual chain with restaurants throughout Canada and the United States, including Washington, California, and Texas.

Joey’s wide-ranging menu pays homage to global flavors: roasted corn guacamole, hummus paired with tzatziki, dill, olives, and crispy pita; seared salmon sushi, and sake-glazed Chilean sea bass. Its popular steak dish, a customer favorite served with crispy mashed potatoes, also makes the Miami menu. For those who crave Italian, items like ravioli bianco, chicken parmesan, and spaghetti pomodoro are available. The menu is overseen by Joey’s team of chefs consisting of a three-time James Beard House guest chef, an Iron Chef from Japan, a Bocuse d’Or veteran competitor, and Top Chef Canada winner Matthew Stowe, who serves as executive chef of all Joey Restaurants.

The bar offers a full menu with drinks like the Spicy Passion Fruit Margarita with serrano pepper-infused tequila and a sweet Real Peach Bellini that blends rum, peach molasses, sparkling wine, and Sangria. Guests can also enjoy the Joey Supers, a blend of lemon and lime slush, adding a twist to the classic highball.

Located in the Esplanade at Aventura, the restaurant spans two levels and covers 8,300 square feet of interior space plus a 1,250 square-foot patio; and is designed with Miami in mind. The 241-seat dining room boasts a circular bar, floor-to-ceiling windows, and art installations from artists Elsbeth Shaw and Anna Kincaide. The main dining room features an 82-seat outdoor patio aptly equipped with fans and a retractable awning.

Joey Aventura is located at 19505 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 1150 in Esplanade at Aventura and is open daily from 11 a.m. until ‘late.’ Make a reservation here.