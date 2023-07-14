Downtown Miami Gets Its First Brewery

Biscayne Bay Brewing, a Miami-based independent brewery, is about to debut its flagship brewery and taproom in the heart of Downtown Miami on Wednesday, July 19, marking the neighborhood's first brewery. The brewery is best known for serving its beers at Miami Heat and Marlins Park games as the official independent brewery of the Miami Heat and the official craft beer of the Miami Marlins.

The brewery and taproom, which was four years in the making, is housed in the old U.S. Post Office, designed by architects Kiehnel and Elliott and Oscar Wenderoth, and served as Miami’s first brick post office in the early 20th century before becoming a designated historical landmark in 1989. Occupying the third floor of the building, which was once home to the Miami Weather Bureau Office, Biscayne Bay Brewing offers 12 beers on tap, including Tropical Bay IPA, The Miami Pale Ale, Regatta Double IPA, Colada Porter, and The Marlins Lager, as well as rotating seasonal and guest beers.

In addition to the craft beers, Biscayne Bay Brewing serves a variety of food options, such as a charcuterie board, Mediterranean dips, wagyu picanha crostini, four cheese flatbread, and heartier options like the Colorado wagyu burger, fresh tuna salad sandwich, bao buns, and G1 Angus ribeye. The space also plans to begin weekly live music, sports nights, and seasonal beer events.

Biscayne Bay’s brewery and taproom is located at 100 NE 1st Avenue on the 3rd floor and will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday and on Sundays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. with happy hour available daily from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting July 19. For more information, visit here.