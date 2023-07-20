Miami Lakes Is Now Home to a Hidden European-Style Speakeasy

Santa Diabla, a new European-style speakeasy, is now open in Miami Lakes, tucked behind the neighborhood favorite, Chela’s Cocteleria, aiming to fill a void in the area’s nightlife scene.

Guests at Santa Diabla can enjoy a range of modernized classic cocktails, including the popular ‘Alpha Blue Blazer’, a Macallan 12-based cocktail set on fire before serving. In addition to the drinks, the bar serves a variety of Spanish tapas such as arancini Catalanes and Pata Negra 100 percent de Bellota Jamon Iberico.

Daniel Gonzalez, leading a team of Miami Lakes locals, designed Santa Diabla to address the area's shortage of higher-end cocktail bars. Straying from the ‘copy and paste’ bar model found in the area, the team focuses on personalized hospitality and a sophisticated menu of food and drinks.

The ambiance of Santa Diabla adjusts with the time of night. The atmosphere is more relaxed from 5 p.m. to midnight, with soft music, warm lighting, and diners enjoying tapas and drinks. But, when the clock strikes midnight, the venue morphs into ‘Diabla’ mode with louder music, chupitos (shots) being passed around to the ladies, and a disco ball lightening up the room.

Santa Diabla is open from Thursday to Saturday, 5 p.m. to 3 a.m., strictly by reservation only. For more information and to make a reservation, visit here.