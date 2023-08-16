Where to Drink and Dance Through Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Weekend in Miami

Miami’s loyal Beyhive is set for an exciting weekend. As Queen B graces the Magic City this August 18 & 19, Miami is putting on its best show with Beyoncé-themed bites, cocktails, and electric vibes. Here’s where to eat, drink, and dance through the Renaissance Tour weekend in Miami.

Beyoncé-inspired Cocktails at Rosa Sky Rooftop, 115 SW 8th Street, 22nd Floor, Brickell

Rosa Sky Rooftop offers a happy hour from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday, where guests can sip on Beyonce-inspired cocktails like Whispering Angel, #NOSLEEP, and the Smokers Club Old Fashioned. Pair them with bites such as salmon tacos and Cuban cigars. A stellar view of the Miami skyline completes the picture.

Nathan’s Beach Club Exclusive Beyoncé Edits, 1216 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Nathan’s Beach Club, a one-stop shop for a bit of nostalgia, offers a truly unique experience within the South Florida gay scene. This weekend, head to Nathan’s Beach Club for a mix of Beyoncé’s top hits like you’ve never heard before. Dance to exclusive video edits created by Nathan Smith, which bring a unique spin to Queen B’s classics.

Mayamazing Friday’s at Mayami, 127 NW 23rd Street, Wynwood

Step into the heart of Wynwood and get transported to an era of ancient Mayan civilization at Mayami. The restaurant-lounge is all set with special programming for the Renaissance Tour during their Mayamazing Friday’s. Expect to be dazzled with aerialists, fire dancers, and a menu to complement the evening.

Sweet Beyoncé Treats at Night Owl Cookies, Various Locations Throughout Miami

For the sweet-toothed members of the Beyhive, Night Owl Cookies is dropping a special Beyoncé Cookie this weekend only, featuring a black charcoal cookie filled with chocolate and topped with an edible Queen Bey portrait will prepare fans for the show.

Honey-Infused Ice Cream at Cry Baby Creamery, 17389 S Dixie Hwy, Palmetto Bay

Cry Baby Creamery invites the beehive for a salted honey ice cream loaded with honey-roasted pecans, just in time for the Renaissance Tour. Available this week only exclusively at its Palmetto Bay location.

Immerse in “I’m That Girl” Cocktail at Noma Beach at Redfish, 9610 Old Cutler Rd, Coral Gables

Noma Beach at Redfish beckons all Sasha Fierce fans with a Beyoncé-inspired cocktail named “I’m That Girl.” Dive into a blend of 11 Vodka, basil, mint, fresh cucumber, and lime juice, finished with simple syrup and glitter dust, and served in a Diamond Decanter, natch. Pair the drink with oysters or crispy mahi tacos for those in the mood for snacks.