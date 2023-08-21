An All-Day Newcomer Chimba Celebrates the Flavors of South America

Grupo Alfoz, a popular Argentinian restaurant group, has brought its all-day dining spot, Chimba, to Midtown Miami. With over ten successful restaurants in Argentina and a new location in Tulum, Chimba marks the group’s expansion into the United States.

In South America, “chimba” is slang that can refer to something exceptionally good or bad. Hopefully, in this context, it is speaking of something good. This new spot highlights Latin American cultures, showcasing Argentina, Mexico, and Peru flavors.

At the helm of Chimba’s kitchen is executive chef Kevin Acosta, previously of Pura Vida and the Setai. Chimba’s menu features a selection of dishes that showcase Latin American flavors. Highlights include provoleta with grilled provolone, cherry tomatoes, and fruit vinegar; beet arepa filled with pork carnitas and smoked gouda; cured fish toast on Sullivan Street sourdough with chive cream cheese and tangerine; choripan sandwich with chorizo and aioli; picanha al fierro with chimichurri sauce; and shrimp chaufa with vegetables and sesame oil. The dessert section boasts in-house-made key lime tres leches. Guests can also expect a drink menu featuring specialty cocktails like terré collins and huancaina sour, along with an array of wines, predominantly from Argentina.

The space, spanning 4,500 square feet, accommodates up to 160 guests with indoor seating and an outdoor patio. The decor is modern and welcoming, highlighted by artwork from Argentinian and Mexican artists Amadeo Seguy and Paulina Guajardo. A distinct neon sign by the bar asserts, “We are all Chimbas.”

Chimba is located at 2830 NE 2nd Avenue and is open from 9 a.m. to midnight, Tuesday through Sunday.