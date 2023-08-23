The Wharf Miami to Close, Making Way for New Riverside Wharf Development

The Wharf Miami, the popular Downtown Miami open-air waterfront venue, is set to close its doors on September 16. Open since November 2017 by Breakwater Hospitality Group and MV Real Estate Holdings, the closure comes as the venue prepares to transform into the Riverside Wharf.

After closure, Riverside Wharf construction will begin with a groundbreaking by year’s end. Developed alongside partners Driftwood Capital and Merrimac Ventures, the upcoming Riverside Wharf will be a 10-story structure covering 200,000 square feet in Downtown Maimi. The development will include the 165-key Dream Hotel, a 30,000-square-foot nightclub and rooftop day club, a range of restaurants, an event hall, and a marina. The development also focuses on community contribution, introducing a public riverwalk and a sea level rise initiative, and the project will also pay homage to the neighborhood’s historic fishing culture with a permanent location of Garcia’s Fish Market.

To bid farewell, The Wharf Miami will host “The Closing Parties” on its final weekend. On Friday, Sept. 15, from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., “The Closing Parties: & MORE!” will be held, celebrating memorable events over the venue’s five-year tenure. Seven themed bars will offer cocktails in honor of popular festivities through the years like Cinco de Mayo, St. Patrick’s Day, and more. On Saturday, Sept. 16, “The Closing Parties: Bon Voyage” will occur from noon to 3 a.m., celebrating the Wharf Miami’s tenure in the area.

The Wharf Miami will remain open during its normal hours until Saturday, September 16. However, The Wharf Fort Lauderdale will remain open and operational alongside Breakwater Hospitality Group’s additional concepts, which include recently opened, open-air waterfront venue Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove; Irish pub JohnMartin’s on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables; seafood-forward restaurant Rivertail in Downtown Fort Lauderdale; and open-air spot Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.