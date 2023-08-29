Popular NYC Pizzeria Roberta’s Announces a Permanent Miami Location

Roberta’s, the renowned Brooklyn-based pizzeria, is set to establish its first permanent Florida footprint at 72 Park in Miami Beach. The Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant will be a part of the luxury condo project developed by Lefferts, a real estate firm with ties to both Miami and New York City.

Scheduled to open its doors by early 2024, the Miami Beach location at 580 72nd Street will take over 3,000 square feet within 72 Park’s ground-floor retail space. Patrons can expect many dishes that Brooklynites know and love, like the Margherita, Bee Sting, and the Famous Original.

This isn’t the restaurant’s first foray into South Florida, as it held a six-month-long pop-up in the Miami Design District in 2017. The brand has expanded throughout the country since its inception in New York City in 2008. It now boasts locations around the city, along with locations in Houston, Nashville, Singapore, and Montauk. It even sells frozen pies at national retailers like Whole Foods.

A New York restaurant heading to Miami is hardly a new phenomenon. Since the start of the pandemic, a flood of New York restaurants have come to South Florida, including the Michelin-starred Cote, Joe’s Pizza, Major Food Group’s Carbone and Sadelle’s, and this summer, Keith McNally and Stephen Starr also opened their Parisian-style brasserie, Pastis, in Wynwood.