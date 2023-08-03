Whiskylucan Brings Festive Mexican Cuisine and Jumbo-Sized Margaritas to Little Havana

Little Havana in Miami is now home to Whiskylucan, a lively and popular Mexican restaurant with four successful outposts in Mexico; this marks the brand's first location in the United States.

“The expansion into Little Havana marks the first milestone of our growth as we continue to share the rich culinary heritage of Mexico with food enthusiasts worldwide,” said Luis Augusto García, co-founder of Whiskylucan. “We aim to open many more Whiskylucan Mexican restaurants throughout Florida and the nation.”

The restaurant opened late last week and serves up all of the Mexican favorites. Starter options include Mexican corn, melted queso fundido, guacamole, and sweet and savory guava and cheese tequenos. The main courses range from the classic tacos filled with al pastor or rib eye, to crispy tostadas topped with shrimp or tuna. Other dishes include flautas, sopes, and tortas, a nod to Mexican street food culture.

Located on Calle Ocho, the bar boasts an extensive selection of tequilas, mezcal, and Mexican craft beers, alongside Instagram-worthy drinks like the jumbo margaritas that can easily be shared by many people, to the Micheladas served in blenders in Hello Kitty cups. As the evening progresses, guests can cross the hall to Shotimilco, decorated with neon lights, Mexican foosball tables, sombreros, and guitars. This part of Whiskylucan, open from Thursday to Saturday, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., also offers bottle service and late-night street food.

Whiskylucan is open Sunday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 a.m. For reservations, call 305-487 1467 or visit here.