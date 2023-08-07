Brickell’s Latest Contender Celebrates Mediterranean Cuisine From a Popular West Coast Chef

Chef David Myers, also known as the “Gypsy Chef,” has debuted his first east coast restaurant, Adrift Mare, situated on the 25th floor of Hotel AKA Brickell. The restaurant offers various Mediterranean flavors inspired by Myers’ extensive travels.

Myers first made a name for himself on the West Coast, running restaurants like the Michelin-starred Sona and Hinoki + the Bird in Los Angeles before spending nearly a decade opening restaurants in places like Singapore, Dubai, and Tokyo. Now he boasts various restaurants ranging from Italian-leaning Adrift Anda to popular juice bar 72 Degrees Juicery and Cafe.

The menu takes cues from the ingredients and techniques Myers encountered on his journeys throughout the Mediterranean. The Snacks section includes dishes like house-made Parker Rolls served with fava bean spread and tahini butter, charred eggplant spread on toasted sourdough, and a half lobster roll with lemon aioli. From the Raw section, dishes include yellowfin tuna with shallots, caviar, and buckwheat crackers, and golden Osetra caviar karat amber served with crème fraiche, pickled shallots, and buckwheat crackers. For a hearty option, guests can opt for pasta like the arugula pesto made with bucatini with aged parmesan and seafood dishes like grilled king prawns made with fermented garlic. Dry-aged meats such as marinated Colorado lamb rack and mixed shish kebabs are also available.

The beverage program, crafted by bartenders Moe Aljaff and Juliette Larrouy, highlights Mediterranean ingredients like the Alpha, made with gin, Granny Smith apple shrub, celery, ginger, and absinthe, and the Omega with Mezcal, Calvados, sweet vermouth, vanilla, Peychaud’s bitters are just a few among the drinks found on the menu.

Adrift Mare occupies a space by designer Michael Gabellini. With floor-to-ceiling windows offer impressive views of the city skyline and Biscayne Bay, the restaurant’s design incorporates outdoor elements, utilizing light-oak wood, hammered silver nickel, bronze mirror, marble, and stone to reflect the Mediterranean’s look and feel. The seating capacity is 65 indoors, with additional bar and private dining room space.

Adrift Mare is located at 1395 Brickell Avenue on the 25th floor of Hotel AKA Brickell. It is open daily for breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., lunch from noon to 4:30 p.m., and dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, visit here or call 305-503-6500.