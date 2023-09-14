A Texas-Based Taco Chain Arrives With Chicken and Waffles Tacos in Fort Lauderdale

Dallas-based taco chain Velvet Taco, known for its creative tacos, opened its first Florida location in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, September 13. It’s located at 305 South Andrews Avenue, Suite 115 in Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale.

The Velvet Taco has an eclectic menu of tacos with dishes such as a chicken and waffles tacos (made with a waffle tortilla), a Cuban taco made with pulled pork, and breakfast options like the Velvet Griddle, with candied bacon, scrambled eggs, and tater tots in a French toast tortilla. The restaurant also creates new tacos every week. Outside of tacos, the chain offers sides like elote and nachos, red velvet cake, and a full bar.

The Velvet Taco opened in Dallas in 2011, and has expanded to 40 locations in seven states. It was also a contender in the “Distressingly Sexual” bracket in Eater’s 2017 Name of Groans competition. The company is already planning to open a second location in Wynwood in early 2024.

The Velvet Taco is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.