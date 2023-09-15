Inside This Popular Little River Ramen Restaurant Is a Tiny Omakase Spot From a Lauded Chef

Ramen spot Hachidori Ramen Bar has opened a tiny, six-seat sushi bar from the former chef of a Michelin-starred restaurant. Omakase by Kazu at Hachidori opened Thursday, September 7, at 8222 NE 2nd Avenue in Little River.

Omakase by Kazu is a 15-course meal of nigiri, sashimi, and other rotating dishes, featuring seafood from Japan and the Mediterranean along with seasonal ingredients. The tasting menu is $160 per person, and per a press release, the restaurant will also offer wine, Japanese beers, and more.

Chef Yoshikazu Ebina (aka Kazu) is a 25-year veteran of the hospitality industry from Tokyo. He was a sushi sous chef at Michelin-starred the Den at Azabu, and has also done stints at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami and Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch in Colorado.

The omakase bar is hidden through a door in the back of Hachidori Ramen, and diners will receive a personal code to access the space.

Hachidori opened in 2020, inspired by its owners’ honeymoon travels to Japan.

Omakase by Kazu is open Tuesday through Saturday, and has seatings at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.