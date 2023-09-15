 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Inside This Popular Little River Ramen Restaurant Is a Tiny Omakase Spot From a Lauded Chef

Omakase by Kazu in the back of Hachidori Ramen Bar aims to be an affordable omakase option for Miami

by Erin Russell
A piece of sushi on rice on a black plate getting brushed with soy sauce.
Sushi from Omakase by Kazu.
Omakase by Kazu

Ramen spot Hachidori Ramen Bar has opened a tiny, six-seat sushi bar from the former chef of a Michelin-starred restaurant. Omakase by Kazu at Hachidori opened Thursday, September 7, at 8222 NE 2nd Avenue in Little River.

Omakase by Kazu is a 15-course meal of nigiri, sashimi, and other rotating dishes, featuring seafood from Japan and the Mediterranean along with seasonal ingredients. The tasting menu is $160 per person, and per a press release, the restaurant will also offer wine, Japanese beers, and more.

A man standing behind a sushi bar with a serious expression.
Chef Kazu Ebina at Omakase by Kazu.
Omakase by Kazu

Chef Yoshikazu Ebina (aka Kazu) is a 25-year veteran of the hospitality industry from Tokyo. He was a sushi sous chef at Michelin-starred the Den at Azabu, and has also done stints at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami and Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch in Colorado.

The omakase bar is hidden through a door in the back of Hachidori Ramen, and diners will receive a personal code to access the space.

Hachidori opened in 2020, inspired by its owners’ honeymoon travels to Japan.

Omakase by Kazu is open Tuesday through Saturday, and has seatings at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

More From Eater Miami

The Latest

A Texas-Based Taco Chain Arrives With Chicken and Waffles Tacos in Fort Lauderdale

By Erin Russell

Popular NYC Pizzeria Roberta’s Announces a Permanent Miami Location

By Olee Fowler

The Wharf Miami to Close, Making Way for New Riverside Wharf Development

By Olee Fowler

An All-Day Newcomer Chimba Celebrates the Flavors of South America

By Olee Fowler

Itamae Is Closing Its Current Location and Reopening as an Omakase Restaurant in Midtown

By Olee Fowler

Where to Drink and Dance Through Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Weekend in Miami

By Olee Fowler