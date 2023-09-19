Messi Posts Argentine Pizza From Miami Restaurant, Chaos Ensues

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi posted a picture of pizza from North Beach pizzeria Banchero to his Instagram stories on Friday night. Though many commenters were unimpressed with the Argentinian-style pizza (which does not have sauce), the post attracted a crowd to the restaurant, which had a line out the door on Saturday night.

The Argentine soccer player made Miami his home in July as he joined the Inter Miami soccer team, although fans were disappointed that he was eating pizza instead of playing in the away game against Atlanta United on Saturday (the club said that he was resting due to the number of minutes he’s played, and unfortunately the game was Inter’s first loss of the season).

Maty’s makes three national best restaurants lists

It’s awards season in the restaurant world, and Peruvian restaurant Maty’s, chef Val Chang’s Wynwood restaurant that opened in March, is garnering a lot of attention from national press. The New York Times named Maty’s one of the 50 best in America, Food & Wine named Chang and her brother Nando Chang two of the 2023 Best New Chefs (the two also provided a guide to Miami for the magazine), and Bon Appétit named Maty’s one of its 2023 Best New Restaurants in America. Better snag those reservations now.

Another best restaurant recognition

Barbecue restaurant Smoke & Dough was also on the New York Times list of best restaurants. The review praised its “savory-sweet” flavor profiles like the ribs with guava-ancho barbecue sauce.

Espresso Martini Fest in Miami

Several Miami bars are participating in a week-long celebration of caffeinated martini concoctions in October. From Monday, October 9, through Sunday, October 15, coffee liqueur brand Mr. Black is sponsoring a national Espresso Martini Fest, with Miami bars like Blackbird Ordinary and Bottled Blonde hosting events and showcasing their espresso martini creations.