New Downtown Cocktail Bar to Host World’s Best Bartenders in Monthly Pop-Up Series

A new downtown cocktail bar, the Roystone, just opened, promising to host bartenders from the world’s top 100 bars each month. The Roystone opened on the fourth floor of 100 NE 1st Avenue on Friday, September 8.

The Roystone has a rotating menu of fancy cocktails and snacks. For example, there’s the Cafecita Martini — an eye-opening combination of coffee-tinged bourbon, coffee liqueur, cacao rum, espresso, a brown sugar gum syrup, and nitro foam — and the floral La Consentida with butterfly pea flower-infused vodka, honey jasmine cordial, bitter orange liqueur, St. Germain, bitters, and white peach and jasmine soda.

Food-wise, the Roystone sticks to small bites like chips and caviar.

The Roystone has also teased a monthly pop-up series featuring mixologists from the world’s top 100 bars. The first pop-up next month will feature La Factoría from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Gucci Giardino 25 and Locale Firenze are also on the schedule. During these pop-ups, the guest mixologists will create new cocktails and/or serve classic cocktails from their home bars.

The Roystone comes from Miami-based hospitality group King Goose Hospitality, which also owns massive seven-story food hall Julia & Henry’s, which opened down the street in June. There are plans to host events in the space, like vinyl D.J.s, jazz bands, burlesque shows, and cocktail making classes.

The Roystone is open from 7 p.m. to midnight on Wednesdays, and from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.