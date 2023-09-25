Ortanique Returns to Coral Gables — As a Limited-Time Pop-up

Ortanique, once a staple of Coral Gables’ dining scene, is set to return to the neighborhood as a limited-time pop-up from Thursday, September 28, through Saturday, December 16, 2023.

The brainchild of chef Cindy Hutson and her long-time partner Delius Shirley, Ortanique has been missed since its closure in 2020 after its 21-year run in the neighborhood. However, “this pop-up is a tribute, not a formal relaunch,” Shirley added.

The pop-up will host two seatings every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening. Each slot will accommodate 40 guests within a two-hour timeframe. Reservations for the initial seating are available from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with the latter slot set from 8:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. The three-course prix-fixe menu, tagged at $98 per person (excluding bar and tips), boasts a diverse spread. On arrival, guests will receive a complimentary amuse bouche, followed by an array of appetizers, main courses, and desserts — featuring Hutson’s distinctive “cuisine of the sun.” While the menu will rotate regularly, inaugural weekend offerings spotlight Red Stripe-steamed Mediterranean mussels, Caribbean butter bean-accompanied braised short ribs, and butterflied yellowtail snapper escovitch.

Complementing the meal, diners can choose from a cocktail list, including Ortanique’s fan-favorite mojito and a selection of beers and wines.

The pop-up will occupy the space formerly held by QP Tapas, now inside MKT Kitchen at 1831 Ponce de Leon in Coral Gables. Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis and can be made by calling 305-458-8422.