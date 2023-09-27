Here Are All the Best Things to Eat and Drink at DRV PNK Stadium, Home to Inter Miami

It’s a fact that Miami has Lionel Messi fever, with fans rabidly searching for news on the soccer phenom, whether it be about his Publix outings or his pizza cravings.

But, for all the gossip on Messi’s move to Miami, let’s not forget why he’s here — to lead Inter Miami, South Florida’s local professional soccer team, to victory.

Those lucky enough to score tickets to see Messi command the field at Drv Pnk Stadium in Fort Lauderdale won’t only see the great Messi in action, but they’ll also be able to eat and drink from a variety of local and national restaurants serving up everything from tacos to poke bowls.

Smorgasburg Miami founder Gaston Becherano has converted two shipping containers into kitchens at the stadium to create “Smorgasburg at InterMiami,” which will offer a rotating collection of featured restaurants from Smorgasburg Miami in Wynwood.

Becharano, who played soccer in college, says he’s a huge Messi fan. Describing the energy at Inter Miami, he says, “It very much feels like a superstar is present.” He emphasizes the impact of Messi’s presence: “Messi is at his peak, and you’re putting him in a stadium that fits less than 20,000 people. You’re getting an electric atmosphere.”

Of course, eating and drinking enhance the sporting experience, and Drv Pnk Stadium has upped its culinary offerings. For those attending an Inter Miami game, here are the top foods to enjoy while cheering on the team.

One of Miami’s favorite taco spots has two locations at Drv Pnk Stadium, offering tacos (three each in a choice of chicken, pork cochinita, beef, or plantain), burritos (either chicken, pork cochinita, beef, or plantain), chips and salsa, quesadillas (choice of cheese, chicken, or beef and plantain), and churros. Coyo also offers beer, wine, and margaritas.

This empanada restaurant, with locations in Madrid and Miami, offers 25 different kinds of empanadas, including a good selection of vegan items like vegan ham and cheese and vegan seitan.

David Chang’s fried chicken concept will serve O.G. Spicy Chicken Sando (a crispy habanero-brined chicken breast with Fuku mayo and pickles on a potato roll), along with chicken tenders and waffle fries.

Poke OG, which shares the spotlight in Wynwood with Miss Crispy Rice and Papi Churro in Wynwood, has two locations at the stadium’s club level. The upper club level features Poke OG classic dishes like a Hawaiian ahi tuna bowl with Hawaiian native kukui nuts, Hawaiian OG sauce, Japanese nigiri, and sushi rolls. The lower club level location offers chef-driven sushi rolls like Poppy’s roll filled with shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and mango topped with avocado, toasted coconut, and eel sauce, and the Papa Chang roll with tuna and avocado topped with salmon and spicy mayo.

This women-owned and operated concept offers handmade and colorful arepas and empanadas. Empanada flavors include Green Goddess (Buffalo mozzarella, basil, and roasted garlic), Birria Live (Guajillo mole, oxtail, beef short ribs, and salsa criolla), and Corn Corn You (roasted corn with queso fresco and bechamel). Arepas include the Queen (crab, chicharron, and salsa criolla), Yellow Brick Road (aji de Gallina, salsa criolla, and parmesan sauce), and Sinfully Me (beef short rib, chipotle mojo, salsa criolla, and aji verde)

Smorgasburg has converted two shipping containers into kitchens, featuring a rotating selection of the best food curated from the outdoor food hall’s Wynwood location. Fans can enjoy La Picana Grill, which offers Venezuelan barbecue platters, and La Milanation, which offers Argentine milanesa sandwiches.

Cerveceria La Tropical and Heineken Star Bar

Enjoy beers and cocktails at the Heineken Star and Cervecceria La Tropical Bar.