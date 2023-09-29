The Ariete Hospitality Team Debuts the Oyster Bar in Cocowalk

The Oyster Bar, the latest venture by Ariete Hospitality Group (AHG) and chef and restaurateur Michael Beltran, has officially opened at Cocowalk. This opening marks the first phase of the group’s two-part restaurant rollout in the plaza.

Diners at the Oyster Bar can expect a seafood-centric menu filled with raw bar classics and small plates. The menu features oysters on the half-shell, conch salad, shrimp escabeche, and corvina ceviche. Small plate options include corn brochette, clam dip, lobster roll, crab cake sandwich, and a snapper dog.

The beverage program offers cocktails meant to be paired with seafood like the Rye Tai made with rye whiskey, pineapple, orgeat, lemon, and angostura bitters, and the Watermelon Caipirinha, along with wines, beers, and spiked snow cones in flavors such as pina colada and mango. The bar also boasts a weekday happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering deals on spirits, wines, beers, and $1.50 oysters.

The venue offers a cozy atmosphere with nine bar seats and an additional outdoor area accommodating 20 patrons. The Oyster Bar is part of AHG’s upcoming Eva restaurant, which will debut later this fall, focused on Mediterranean dishes from Beltran and executive chef Ashley Moncada.

The Oyster Bar is now open at 3015 Grand Avenue from Monday to Wednesday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.