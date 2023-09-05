Share All sharing options for: Social 27 Supper Club Brings Tropical Glamour To Little Havana

The duo behind Little Havana's longtime favorite Doce Provisions, have opened their latest restaurant, Social 27 Supper Club, blending traditional Cuban flavors with modern culinary techniques in a bright, colorful setting right on Eighth Street.

Drawing inspiration from Nuevo Cubano cuisine, Social 27 Supper Club showcases an inventive menu from chefs Justin Sherrer and Lisetty Llampalla. Many of the dishes are meant to be shared, like the cheesy bolitas de yuca with gruyere and honey, decadent fish croquetas topped with Kaluga Caviar, and a daily fish crudo with charred sofrito and leche de tigre. Larger dishes like short rib vaca frita braised in red wine, the unique Spaghettini dish dressed in Parmesan dashi cream and aji amarillo, and Mar & Tierra, a 10-ounce New York Strip coupled with prawns, are meant for those with heartier appetites.

The drinks keep the Cuban flavors, with offerings like the El Viejo Fashioned, made with Bourbon, basil, miel, and blackberry bitters and an assortment of beer, wine, and bubbles. Social 27 Supper Club also offers a weekday happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring a $10 cocktail menu with drinks like the mojito and pina colada and food options like ahi tuna taco and crispy tuna tartare. Live music Cuban music played by a three-piece band, offered nightly every Thursday to Saturday, rounds out the experience.

Sprawling across 3,000 square feet, the venue boasts tropical-inspired murals by local artist Diana “Didi” Contreras. The lush greenery and suspended floral arrangements add an organic feel, while neon signs and glowing chandeliers add a contemporary twist. The spot boasts a variety of seating options, both indoor and outdoor, looking right onto the neighborhood.

Social 27 is now open at 2555 SW 8th Street, from Tuesday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, noon to 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to midnight; and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. For reservations, call 786-703-9210.