7 Miami Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Fall

Sure, we might not experience a changing of the “seasons” here in South Florida, but what really indicates the seasonal transition is the slew of new restaurants opening their doors in the area.

From promising new open-air venues to the debuting of a well-known French classic, Miami certainly has another exciting “season” on its hands. Whether you’re in the mood for Italian delicacies or an intimate omakase experience, here are the restaurants to look forward to this fall.

Pier 5

Where: Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Boulevard, Downtown Miami

When: Fall

Pier 5, an open-air entertainment and social venue, is set to debut inside Downtown Miami’s Bayside Marketplace later this year. Run in partnership with Erick Passo of Black Market and Rodney Barreto of the Barreto Group; Pier 5 will operate alongside sister venues Regatta Grove, JohnMartin’s, and The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, offering a blend of nostalgic vibes, plenty of cocktails, and lots of programming with deck games, lounge areas, bars, and massive entertainment space.

Casadonna

Where: 1737 N Bayshore Drive, Edgewater

When: October 2023

Brought to life through a partnership between Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality, Casadonna will serve Coastal Italian-inspired cuisine in the Edgewater neighborhood. Situated in the historic Women’s Club building (in the same building where Klaw also resides) the restaurant will be designed by longtime Groot collaborator Ken Fulk and feature a menu of dishes from areas like Naples, Taormina, Bari, Positano, and Gaeta.

Itamae AO

Where: 3255 NE 1st Avenue, Midtown Miami

When: Fall 2023

Itamae, the popular Miami Design District Nikkei restaurant, is evolving into Itamae AO and moving to a new location in Midtown Miami. The revamped space will focus on an intimate omakase experience, accommodating just 12 guests at a time, featuring a menu that showcases the heritage of co-owners and chefs Nando and Val Chang.

Bouchon Bistro

Where: 2101 Galiano Street, Coral Gables

When: Any day now

Chef Thomas Keller is set to open Bouchon Bistro in Coral Gables, marking his second culinary venture in Miami. Led by chef de cuisine Thomas Castellon, the restaurant will offer a seasonally influenced French menu in a historic Mediterranean-style building dating back to 1924.

Piegari Ristorante

Where: 141 NW 26th Street, Wynwood

When: October 2023

The sister to the acclaimed Italian restaurant from Argentina; the restaurant is making its expansion unto the United States with its location opening in Miami. The place is just as well known for its Italian fare as much a destination for “power dining” as it is a see-and-be-seen spot for celebs. The Wynwood opening will signal its expansion to the States.

RedFarm

Where: 3131 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

When: Late October/Early November

Popular NYC-based Chinese restaurant RedFarm is slated to make its debut in Coconut Grove’s Commodore Plaza later this year. Led by Chef Joe Ng and partners Jeffrey and Zach Chodorow, the restaurant will offer inventive takes on Chinese classics such as Pac Man Shrimp Dumplings and Pork & Crab Soup Dumplings, along with some Miami-inspired dishes.