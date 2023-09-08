Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro Debuts in Coral Gables

Bouchon, the acclaimed French bistro by chef Thomas Keller, will open its doors in Coral Gables this Saturday, September 9. It marks his second restaurant in Miami, joining his high-end American outpost, the Surf Club Restaurant in Surfside.

The legendary chef is behind three-star Michelin restaurants around the U.S., including the French Laundry and Per Se and the one-starred the Surf Club Restaurant. This new Bouchon location is a partnership between Keller and chef de Cuisine Thomas Castellon, formerly of the Surf Club Restaurant and TAK Room, NYC. The menu features classic French dishes, including bibb lettuce salad, steak frites, roast chicken, and an extensive raw bar.

Bouchon is located in the La Palma building, a structure that dates to 1924 and has been developed by Jose Ortega and Marc Schwarzberg of Maven Real Estate. Originally designed by architect H. George Fink, it was formerly home to the Cla-Reina Hotel – one of the longest-standing hotels in the area – before becoming the mixed-use space it is today, designated on the National Register of Historic Places.

Bouchon’s interior, which can accommodate around 160 guests, brought to life by hospitality designer Adam D. Tihany, boasts details such as a mosaic floor, a zinc bar, antique fixtures, and hand-painted murals by French artist Paulin Paris. Paris’ artwork is unique to each of Keller’s restaurants, making each location distinct.

Bouchon is open starting September 9. The restaurant will initially serve dinner from Wednesday to Sunday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., with plans to introduce daily lunch services soon. To make a reservation, visit here.