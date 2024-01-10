Share All sharing options for: Michelin-Caliber Fine Dining Arrives in Broward County With the Debut of Maass

Broward County now boasts fine dining from Michelin-caliber chefs. Critically acclaimed chef Ryan Ratino and the team from Hive Hospitality, best known for their neighboring two Michelin-starred Jônt and one Michelin-starred Bresca in Washington D.C., have expanded their culinary reach to South Florida with newcomer Maass (stylized MAASS) located within the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences in Fort Lauderdale. Officially debuting in late December 2023, Maass offers a menu centered around contemporary wood-fired cuisine, drawing inspiration from European and Japanese cooking techniques.

At Maass, the a la carte menu offers a range of inventive dishes such as foie gras macaron with peanut and strawberry or the wagyu beef tartlet with French onion and edible kelp. Seafood choices include tuna monaka with Kaluga caviar and tosazu jelly, and prawn toast with surryano ham. Starters feature yellowtail with citrus dashi, winter radish, shiso, and charred avocado with caviar and king crab. Main courses like brioche stuffed chicken with black truffle and corn, and A5 wagyu bavette with yuzu kosho and cipollini are stand outs. Desserts include chocolate mille-feuille with buckwheat tea, crème fraîche, and hazelnut, and a unique truffled sundae combining banana and vanilla soft serve, miso caramel, and black truffle. In addition, a tasting menu and counter-service experience will debut next month, offering guests the option to be served right in front of the kitchen at our twelve-seat chef counter.

Fort Lauderdale’s “Venice of America” ambiance is echoed in Maass’ cocktail offerings, each named for notable vessels in pop culture like the Wanderer, a tiki-style drink with Mount Gay Black Barrel inspired by the film “Captain Ron.” Patrons can also enjoy the Solange, a Pisco sour variant influenced by “Succession,” blending strawberry-infused vodka and Barsol Pisco. The menu includes non-alcoholic choices, such as the Rising Sun, with Martini & Rossi Vibrante, catering to those opting for an alcohol-free experience.

The Maass cocktail menu also introduces tableside service, bringing a classic cocktail cart directly to diners with options like the Sidecar, made with Hennessy XO, and the Manhattan, featuring Michter’s 10-year whiskey. Additional selections include the Cosmopolitan with Belvedere X and a margarita with Patron El Alto.

This marks Hive Hospitality’s first-ever restaurant outside of the D.C. area and a homecoming of sorts for Ratino, who trained in Florida at Le Cordon Bleu. Tara Bernerd & Partners of London designed MAASS to enhance the dining experience with ocean views and an adjoining garden incorporating Florida’s tropical atmosphere and yachting culture.

Mass is now open at 525 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale inside the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 pm. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit here.