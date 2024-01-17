New York Omakase Favorite Kissaki Debuts Miami Beach Outpost

What does Miami love more than New York City restaurant imports? New York City omakase imports, of course. Such is the case with Miami Beach newcomer Kissaki, the latest omakase restaurant to debut in South Florida, and its first location outside New York.

Kissaki, which boasts four locations in New York, offers a (somewhat) affordable omakase experience compared to many restaurants in Miami. Diners can choose between a 15-course menu at $150 or a 10-course option for $100, with a variety of dishes that combine traditional Japanese flavors with more unique ingredients. The restaurant also features an “Omakase Trolley,” serving various dishes directly to outdoor tables. For those that don’t want to have the chef decide their menu for the evening, items like Kampa crudo, Hokkaido scallops, tuna-stuffed avocado, spicy king crab, Wagyu fried rice, and uni pasta, all featuring ingredients from the restaurant’s own fishery are also available.

Designed by Lauren Jayne Design, Kissaki’s 3,000-square-foot Miami location features design elements from its New York venues that resemble Japan’s dark drinking dens. Its sleek, intimate bar offers a broad selection of drinks, including cocktails like the Kosho Margarita, Smoky Paloma, Nihon 75, and Truffle Old Fashioned, as well as sakes, Japanese whiskies, wines, and beers. The menu features four flavors for martini enthusiasts, with an optional caviar add-on. Additionally, non-alcoholic beverages such as soba cha, genmaicha, ume teas, and Yuzu sodas are available.

Kissaki is now open at 500 South Pointe Drive, Suite 160 in Miami Beach, daily from 5 p.m. to midnight. For more information or to make reservations, visit here.