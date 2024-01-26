The Amalfi Llama Brings Wood-Fired Italian Cuisine to Aventura

Eureka! Restaurant Group and Grupo Carolo Hospitality have recently launched the Amalfi Llama, a new dining concept at Esplanade at Aventura. Drawing inspiration from Patagonia to the Mediterranean, the restaurant features live-fire cooking methods, using smoke, coals, and embers for preparing meat, seafood, and vegetables.

The Amalfi Llama’s expansive menu showcases a blend of coastal Italian and Latin-inspired dishes. Starters feature beef carpaccio with prime beef, Parmigiano Reggiano, and arugula alongside cedar-roasted burrata with cherry tomato and charred leek. Pasta offerings include spicy lobster spaghetti and baked taglioni with prosciutto cotto, while wood-fired pizzas include Alla Positano with salami, pepperoncini, and spicy honey and roasted mushrooms with white truffle oil. Additionally, the restaurant offers live-fire parrilla-style Latin dishes, including the Tomahawk steak and Wagyu in 3- or 6-ounce servings with béarnaise, mustard greens chimichurri, or au jus. Other offerings include grilled chicken with roasted mushrooms and onions and fire-grilled or sea-salted branzino with lemon, capers, and olive oil.

The Amalfi Llama’s bar program features cocktails, from Negroni variations to the unique Sunkissed Martini, Ube Puff, and Purple Orchid. The menu also offers non-alcoholic “Zero-Proof Cocktails” and refreshing choices like the Basilico Fresco and Peach Bellini. Complementing the diverse drink options, the restaurant’s sommeliers have selected a wide range of wines from Argentina, Italy, and the United States, enhancing the coastal dining experience.

The Amalfi Llama bar program includes unique cocktails like the Negroni di Amalfi, Kingston Negroni, and the Sunkissed Martini, infused with sun-dried tomatoes and white peppercorn, the Ube Puff with ube syrup, and the Purple Orchid with butterfly pea tea-infused tequila. The menu also offers non-alcoholic options, such as a mojito and Pineapple Sour, alongside non-alcoholic Refreshers like the Basilico Fresco and Peach Bellini. Wines from Argentina, Italy, and the United States round out the menu.

The Amalfi Llama features a modern farmhouse interior with pale woods, antique mirrors, and neutral finishes, accented by greenery and Peruvian llama tassel art. Its nearly 10,000-square-foot space includes boasts a main dining room with a live-fire grill and a wood-burning oven. The restaurant houses two bars: a cozy 11-seat front bar and a 30-seat central bar offering panoramic indoor and outdoor views. Additionally, two patios provide a unique dining atmosphere with tree canopies, candles, lanterns, fire pits, and wood furniture.

The Amalfi Llama is located inside the Esplanade at Aventura at 19505 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 4150; for more information, call 305-726-0226.