Four Festive Ways to Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Miami

The Lunar New Year is an important holiday celebrated by many Asian countries, including China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia. It marks a traditionally 15-day-long period where families and friends gather to celebrate the start of the new year, which might include traditional foods like dumplings and noodles alongside dishes that bring people luck. Here’s where to celebrate the Year of the Dragon in South Florida.

1800-LUCKY

Wynwood food hall 1-800-Lucky will host its second Lunar New Year dine-around on February 9 and February 10. The event includes a card featuring a special item from each of the seven vendors, incorporating lucky foods for the Year of the Dragon, like wok-tossed lo mein noodles from Gold Marquess and steamed pork dumplings from Yip. Each venue in Miami offers a unique way to celebrate the Lunar New Year, featuring a blend of traditional and modern Asian cuisines, cultural performances, and festive activities. Saturday, February 10, from noon to 6 p.m. at 143 Northwest 23rd Street, Wynwood. Purchase tickets here.

Smorgasburg Miami

Smorgasburg Miami will host its Chinese New Year celebrations again in partnership with local food personality @WokStar Eleanor Hoh. The outdoor event will kick off at Smorgasburg on Lincoln Road on February 16, then move to Wynwood through February 18. Following last year’s success with about 45,000 attendees, this year’s celebration will feature a variety of Asian dishes from countries like Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, China, and Vietnam and guest vendors offering specialties such as peking duck hand rolls, fresh papaya salad, and sushi rolls, along with drinks like ube taro milk tea. The event will also feature interactive activities and entertainment, including lion dances, calligraphy, origami workshops, live performances, and more. Smorgasburg’s Friday night market, ‘Smorgasburg on Lincoln Road,’ on February 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 1100 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, and in Wynwood from February 16 to Feb. 18, with hours Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. at 1445 NW 1st Avenue, Wynwood.

Toku

Toku will celebrate the Lunar New Year on Friday, February 9 with a traditional Chinese Dragon Dance at 8:30 p.m. and live music by DJ OOZZAA. Guests can enjoy modern Asian dishes like dumplings and noodles, symbolizing wealth and prosperity, along with a special Dragon Cocktail. Toku is located at 19575 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite #1109. Reservations can be made by calling 305-465-8658.

Kaori

Kaori, at 871 South Miami Ave, will celebrate the Lunar New Year on February 9 and February 10, offering a special dinner menu by chef Kannon Swaris that include Niman Ranch smoked char siu pork, roasted whole local snapper, and jian dui. New cocktails like the Dynasty Rose and Canton Margarita will also be featured. Kaori is located at at 871 South Miami Avenue, Brickell.