Wynwood Welcomes Puttery, a Lavish Mini-Golf Cocktail Venue

Miami’s love for ‘eatertainment’ continues to grow with the recent opening of Puttery, an extravagant mini-golf-centered bar and restaurant in Wynwood. This new addition marks the brand’s first foray into Florida and is the ninth location in the United States, joining existing outposts in cities like Washington, D.C., Dallas, and Chicago.

This adult-only, 17,800 square-foot space offers a modern twist on mini golf with three themed nine-hole courses: Library, Lodge, and Rooftop. The Library features book-themed challenges, the Lodge provides a mountain-like experience with a fireplace and ski-lift selfie spot, and the Rooftop mimics a city center with street lamps and greenery, with all courses boasting their own full-service bar. Each course at Puttery offers modern updates to traditional mini-golf, including digital scorecards, challenging course designs, and state-of-the-art putters selected by four-time golf major champion and investor Rory McIlroy.

Puttery’s food offerings are a mix of classic American and Miami-inspired dishes. The menu features shareable plates like a charcuterie board and tuna tataki, various pizzas including Margherita and Spicy Hawaiian, and hearty entrees like a double smash burger and vaca frita. Lighter options include salads like the blackened Mahi salad and green goddess Cobb salad, accompanied by sides like yuca fries. The venue also serves various craft cocktails, wine, and beer at its bars and VIP lounges.

Puttery Miami is located at 239 NW 28th St., Miami, FL 33127, is open 4 p.m.-midnight Monday through Thursday, noon-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon-midnight Sunday. Guests must be at least 21. For reservations, visit here.