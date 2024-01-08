Argentine Newcomer Casa Vigil is a Wine Lover’s Dream

Alejandro Vigil, dubbed the “Messi of Wines” by the Michelin Guide, has launched the U.S. debut of his popular Argentine restaurant, Casa Vigil, in Upper Buena Vista. Spanning two floors, this rustic upscale restaurant is made with wine lovers in mind and offers a menu meant to complement its large selection of unique wines.

Vigil is best known for his wines that have earned top ratings on prestigious lists like Robert Parker’s 100-Point Wines. The original Casa Vigil opened in Mendoza, Argentina, in 2015 and was recently awarded one Michelin Star and Michelin Green Star for its selection of affordable and rare wines from Mendoza and other wine-producing regions around the world.

Created by chef Cesar Gonzalez Aznar, the Miami menu at Casa Vigil features a five-course tasting menu accompanied by three tiers of wine pairings, each created to augment flavors and introduce diners to wine regions, vintages, and styles to the diner. In addition to the tasting menu, guests can order à la carte items like empanadas, tablas, rib eye Milanesa, 40-day dry-aged braised Angus costilla, burrata, Chilean sea bass, and the popular Basque cheesecake.

Casa Vigil has made a reputation for itself for its wine education and offers a variety of tastings by sommelier Miguel Martinez catering to both connoisseurs and novices with rare selections such as Chateau Petrus 2004 and Giancomo Conterno “Monfortino Riserva” 2006. In addition to its extensive wine collection, Casa Vigil also boasts two 12-seat bars serving various cocktails.

Drawing inspiration from Dante’s “Divine Comedy,” the 150-seat restaurant is divided into three distinct areas: La Cava, the main dining room featuring a wine cellar with over 700 labels; El Patio, an inviting outdoor terrace; and El Cielo, a rooftop terrace scheduled to open in January 2024. Casa Vigil also plans to launch a market within the restaurant, offering a variety of wines for purchase.

Casa Vigil is located at 5020 NE 2nd Avenue and is open Sunday through Wednesday from noon to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., with brunch soon to come on the weekends. Reservations can also be made here.