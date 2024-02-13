Ask Eater: What Are the Best, Wallet-Friendly SOBEWFF Events?

Welcome to Ask Eater , a column from Eater Miami where the site’s editors answer readers' specific or baffling restaurant requests. Have a question for us ? Submit your questions via email to miami@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater Question.”

Dear Eater,

I’m gearing up for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival but can’t shake off the sticker shock from some of those event prices. Dropping hundreds just to get in? That’s tough on a tight budget. I’m all for soaking up the food scene and rubbing elbows with the celeb chefs, but I hope to do so without emptying my wallet.

Got any insider tips on the best deals or hidden gems at the festival? I’m hunting for tastings, demos, or any cool events that give you the most bang for your buck. Help a fellow food lover out!

Sincerly,

Boujee on a Budget

This is a question I get asked frequently this time of year - so trust me, you’re not alone! First, let’s level set a bit — South Beach Wine and Food Festival (SOBEWFF) is a fundraiser for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University, hence the higher ticket cost (and it’s raised tens of millions of dollars for the school over the years). However, if you don’t have hundreds of dollars to shell out on a single event but still want to join in the fun, plenty of events to choose from are more similarly priced to a typical night out in Miami.

One of my all-time favorite SOBEWFF is Art of the Tiki, a late-night, poolside party with tiki-themed drinks and a wide array of bites for $125. For those looking to have a traditional tent experience down on the sands of South Beach, then Bacardi presents The Block Party rings in at $150, far less than other comparable-sized events with more than 20 chefs cooking up bites and cocktails flowing by Bacardi, of course.

If you’re in the mood to mix things up and check out a new SOBEWFF event, there are two good options under $150, including the Noche Cubana, which celebrates all things Cuban food and drink, and the Casa Noble Tequila presents A Sunset Feast, which will be serving up sunset drinks and bites by some of the city’s best chefs.

Another great option is the SOBEWFF Master Class. These intimate sessions immerse you in a single topic led by some of the top professionals in the field. Two highlights include the Empanada-Making Master Class & Brunch hosted by Empanada Harry’s and the Ice Cream-Making Master Class hosted by Salt & Straw, both under $125 each with food and drink on hand — and you might actually learn something, too.

And finally, while not an official SOBEWFF event, the Miami Beach Edition will host its seventh annual Ping Pong and Pizza Late Night Event hosted by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, which is consistently one of the best parties of the weekend, offering an abundance of food, drink, and ping-pong for just $125.

Hope to see you on the sand!

Have questions about the Miami dining scene? Send questions via email to miami@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater Question.” Eater will feature the answer to one or more questions each month, guiding the questions that plague Miami diners (be sure to specify a part of town, if relevant). People who write in with questions remain anonymous, so go wild.