Of Course, Miami Now Has an NFT-Inspired Restaurant

Miami officially has its first NFT-inspired restaurant — thanks to newcomer the Bored Cuban, which blends Cuban counter-service dining with the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

Bored Cuban serves breakfast and an all-day menu featuring classic Cuban “ventanita” staples like croquetas, empanadas, and tostadas. The menu also includes offerings such as ape-inspired monkey and banana nut bread, a Cuban-style pop tart with guava and cream cheese topped with condensed milk icing, and a selection of acai bowls and breakfast sandwiches.

The all-day menu also introduces “pixas,” Cuban flatbreads with options like the Cubano pixa, with ham, roasted pork, cheese, mustard sauce, and pickles, and the lechon pixa, featuring shredded pork, chimichurri sauce, plantains, and mozzarella. A “Build Your Pixa” is also available alongside various sandwiches, wraps, bowls, and classic sides like black bean soup and mac and cheese. The drink menu features batidos (Cuban milkshakes), smoothies, and traditional Cuban beverages like cafecitos and guava lemonade.

The Bored Cuban restaurant concept was birthed in 2022 when Eric Castellanos — who also founded the popular chain Latin Cafe 2000 — traded for a Bored Ape NFT donning a guayabera and smoking a cigar, creating a mascot named Manolo for his new restaurant, whose meant to represent Miami’s laid-back spirit. The restaurant is also launching an exclusive range of limited-edition merchandise, including t-shirts, hoodies, and caps, in collaboration with DeepSleep Studio and artist Friks84, alongside other items like cups and insulated mugs.

The Bored Cuban opens to the public on Thursday, February 15, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 831 NW 42nd Avenue. For more information, visit here.