Michelin Adds 8 New Miami Restaurants to Its Guide

The Michelin Guide has once again expanded its culinary footprint in Florida, unveiling 19 new restaurant additions to its coveted list in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. Miami leads the way this year with eight new entries, while Tampa received six and five in the Orlando area.

New to the list this year in Miami include funky Vietnamese newcomer Tam Tam, Baja-influenced Pez, contemporary dining spot EntreNos, upscale Asian fusion venue Kaori, Peruvian-inspired Maty’s, grill-forward Ossobuco, and omakase-focused Ogawa and Shingo. These restaurants do not hold specific designations or stars but are marked as “new” in the online guide.

For those unfamiliar with the Michelin Guide’s process in Florida, here’s an overview: The guide updates its Florida section throughout the year, adding new Miami restaurants. The annual Florida Michelin Guide Ceremony, scheduled for April 18 in Tampa, will reveal which has been honored with Michelin Stars, recognized for offering exceptional value as Bib Gourmands, or awarded for sustainable practices with Green Star. Some restaurants may not receive a specific distinction but are recognized by their inclusion in the guide.

This Michelin Guide partners with Visit Florida, the state’s official tourism board, for the Sunshine State’s guide. The Michelin Guide doesn’t disclose how much it is paid to bring inspectors to those markets — price tags for the state have been reported to be well over seven figures, with Miami-Dade County paying $116,000 a year over three years to help offset the cost of producing of the guide — though the company has been candid in the past about its partnerships with those respective boards.