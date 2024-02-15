 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Michelin Adds 8 New Miami Restaurants to Its Guide

Ahead of its larger award ceremony in April

by Olee Fowler

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

sushi on plate.
Omakase from Shingo.
Shingo

The Michelin Guide has once again expanded its culinary footprint in Florida, unveiling 19 new restaurant additions to its coveted list in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. Miami leads the way this year with eight new entries, while Tampa received six and five in the Orlando area.

New to the list this year in Miami include funky Vietnamese newcomer Tam Tam, Baja-influenced Pez, contemporary dining spot EntreNos, upscale Asian fusion venue Kaori, Peruvian-inspired Maty’s, grill-forward Ossobuco, and omakase-focused Ogawa and Shingo. These restaurants do not hold specific designations or stars but are marked as “new” in the online guide.

For those unfamiliar with the Michelin Guide’s process in Florida, here’s an overview: The guide updates its Florida section throughout the year, adding new Miami restaurants. The annual Florida Michelin Guide Ceremony, scheduled for April 18 in Tampa, will reveal which has been honored with Michelin Stars, recognized for offering exceptional value as Bib Gourmands, or awarded for sustainable practices with Green Star. Some restaurants may not receive a specific distinction but are recognized by their inclusion in the guide.

This Michelin Guide partners with Visit Florida, the state’s official tourism board, for the Sunshine State’s guide. The Michelin Guide doesn’t disclose how much it is paid to bring inspectors to those markets — price tags for the state have been reported to be well over seven figures, with Miami-Dade County paying $116,000 a year over three years to help offset the cost of producing of the guide — though the company has been candid in the past about its partnerships with those respective boards.

Next Up In Michelin

The Latest

Of Course, Miami Now Has an NFT-Inspired Restaurant

By Olee Fowler

Ask Eater: What Are the Best, Wallet-Friendly SOBEWFF Events?

By Olee Fowler

Four Festive Ways to Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Miami

By Olee Fowler

The Amalfi Llama Brings Wood-Fired Italian Cuisine to Aventura

By Olee Fowler

Here Are Miami’s 2024 James Beard Award Semifinalists

By Olee Fowler

Wynwood Brewing Company, Miami’s First Craft Brewery Taproom, Set to Close

By Laine Doss