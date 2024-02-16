Here’s The Skinny on Skinny Louie

There’s a general consensus when eating out: You know it’s good when only three things are on the menu. This holds true at Skinny Louie, an open-late smash burger spot in Wynwood that boasts a classic 1950s diner aesthetic and features a cheeky, dimple-chinned mascot.

Though it seemingly sprang out of nowhere, the restaurant has been sizzling on Instagram and TikTok since its opening late last year, featuring a straightforward menu that’s hard to misunderstand. The offerings include a classic burger, an applewood bacon burger, and the “Skinny Louie Cheeseburger,” available as a single, double, or triple smashed patty. There’s no toppings bar or “build your own” option. The burgers can be paired with fries and complemented with a soda. Meals can be topped off with a classic milkshake in one of three flavors. That’s it, that’s the menu, and the people love it.

Skinny Louie is the third Miami restaurant concept by Gonzalo Rubino and Matias Palloni, who are also behind the locally loved takeout joints Crazy Poké and Sushi Más through their company, MPGR Hospitality. Both in their early 30s, Argentine and with ten years of hospitality experience under their belts, they approached this burger restaurant with the precision of MBAs. “We have other concepts in Wynwood, and we saw this was missing. A great burger shop with late hours, affordable and high quality,” said Rubino. “Skinny Louie is the first smash burger concept we’ve created. All of our concepts, we create from scratch: the names, the branding, the products, everything.”

It’s crazy. We’re packed Monday to Monday, lunch hours, dinner hours, midnight hours. It’s like, non-stop.

Here, dessert comes first. During a recent visit on a Monday night, three or four people were ahead of me in line. My cookies and cream milkshake was delivered with whiplash speed, holding me over for 20 minutes until my number was called for the rest of meal. All the while, these aesthetic white paper bags slid across the counter one after the other, some to Uber Eats drivers, some to people who had been there before me. “It’s crazy. We’re packed Monday to Monday, lunch hours, dinner hours, midnight hours. It’s like, non-stop,” Rubino said.

One man stands at the grill behind the counter, flattening—not flipping—a fleet of 100 percent Angus beef patties. He expels a simple seasoning from a shaker that requires no shaking, thanks to a lever that rations out the perfect amount of salt and pepper. As the patties near the front line, he adds a slice of high-quality American cheese, then a sprinkle of grilled onions and pickles. Another person transfers the burger patties onto a glossy, buttered-up brioche bun that looks good enough to eat on its own. Before it’s all sandwiched together, they squeeze their signature “Louie Sauce” on top. While Rubino remains mum on the recipe, it is known to have a ketchup and mayonnaise base. On any given weekend, they might be whipping up around 2,500 patties a day.

Rubino and Paloni are so confident in the quality and taste of each ingredient that they don’t mask their smash burgers with globs of sauce or other condiments. Though the cardboard-thin and impeccably crispy patties are a bit too simply flavored to eat on their own, the combined flavors of salty cheese, sweet and savory onions, acidic pickles, and buttery buns, create a flavorful collection of bites, whether it’s in the middle of the day or the tail end of it.

Perhaps it’s the appeal of a no-frills, America-inspired burger shop in a neighborhood that’s always experimenting with new international flavors. Or maybe it’s because the burgers are just that good – and affordably priced under $15 (starting at $7.49). Skinny Louie is quickly becoming a Wynwood favorite, and it might soon be your neighborhood go-to. Rubino and Palloni plan to open four or five more locations across South Florida by year’s end, targeting areas like Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, Pembroke Pines, South Beach, Kendall, Doral, and Coconut Grove.

“We always focus on quality first. We don’t do anything we wouldn’t eat,” he says. “I love doing things I am proud of,” said Rubino. “Making money in business is the result of doing great things. Whatever you do great, money follows.”

Skinny Louie is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. at 322 NW 24th Street in Wynwood.