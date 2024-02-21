Brickell is About to Get a Lot More Frosé and Oysters

Popular mini-chain the Hampton Social officially opens its doors in Miami today, offering its signature coastal-inspired menu, sunny decor, and “rosé all day” philosophy. Housed on the second floor of Mary Brickell Village, this spot offers lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, and happy hour.

Founded by Brad Parker of Parker Hospitality, the Hampton Social Miami location is the brand’s tenth in the U.S. and fourth in Florida. The menu at the Hampton Social features New England-inspired dishes, including dishes like Maine-style lobster rolls, grilled octopus, and a seafood tower. It also offers shareable items like bang bang chicken, calamari, crab, and shrimp bruschetta. The restaurant serves crab cake benedict, avocado toast, and sunrise beach bowl for weekend brunch.

The restaurant features a nautical theme across its 8,000 square-foot area, which can accommodate up to 300 guests. Its decor includes blue and white tones, accented with rope, wicker, exposed wooden beams, and white-washed tables, complemented by chandeliers made of seashells. Large windows allow for natural light to permeate the space, with the option to open them during Miami’s cooler months for an enhanced dining experience.

And in no surprise — rosé is central to the Hampton Social’s alcohol offerings, focusing on a variety of rosé wines, including traditional and sparkling varieties from France, Italy, and California. The restaurant embraces its “rosé all day” theme with more than 15 types of rosé wines. Additionally, the Hampton Social is set to launch its rosé, H Rosé, available on tap and in bottles starting in June. The Hampton Frosé is available year-round, alongside an extensive selection of cocktails and mocktails, such as the I Gliterally Can’t, Starlet Espresso Martini, and The Honey Cove, offered by the glass or in a large format served in a giant seashell.

The Hampton Social Miami is now open at 900 South Miami Avenue, Suite 220, in Brickell from Sunday to Wednesday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Thursday from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.