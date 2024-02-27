Popular New York City Chinese Dim Sum Restaurant RedFarm Makes Its Miami Debut

RedFarm, a well-known dim sum Chinese restaurant based in New York City, has launched in Coconut Grove, taking over the space previously held by Mr. Moe’s. The restaurant, led by seasoned restauranteurs Jeffrey and Zach Chodorow and chef Joe Ng, features a menu of seasonally driven dim sum and Chinese cuisine.

The menu features a creative twist on traditional dishes, such as the Pac-Man shrimp dumplings, designed to resemble characters from the iconic arcade game. Highlights include “Ed’s” pastrami egg rolls, a freshly prepared hot & sour soup, the spicy three chili chicken, and the beloved Creekstone rib steak. Its popular RedFarm’s peking duck also makes it to Miami, a dish that China’s Central TV apparently celebrated as the finest outside China.

At the bar, lit up by a Duck Decoy neon light, diners can sip on a diverse cocktail menu by beverage director Shawn Chen. Offerings range from tequila-based drinks like the Club Hot and El Sabio to a unique take on the Moscow Mule named Native Highball and a variation of the espresso martini called Cafe Havana. The Manhattan on Commodore, a nod to the restaurant’s location, is its take on the classic Manhattan cocktail.

Spanning 7,000 square feet, the restaurant’s design features modern and rustic elements, featuring large communal tables with lazy susans to encourage shared dining. The main dining area accommodates 154 guests, with an additional 12 seats at the bar and two private dining rooms, each seating 12. Plans to introduce outdoor seating are underway, with a forthcoming patio area expected to offer 20 additional seats.

RedFarm Miami is located at 3131 Commodore Plaza in Coconut Grove, FL 33133. The restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday, and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Brunch and lunch service are both planned for the future. For more information, visit here.