Here’s Your First Look Inside the Newly Renovated KYU

KYU, the popular longtime wood-fired Asian restaurant in Wynwood, is set to reopen its doors on Wednesday, March 6, following a temporary closure due to storm-related structural damage in November 2022.

Under executive chef Chris Arellanes, KYU’s menu will offer an array of shareable items, hearty plates, and vegetable-forward dishes. Dishes exclusive to the Miami location include the new Mimmos Burrata with sudachi citrus green tomatoes and pickled peppadews, along with returning staples such as pan-seared snapper with brown butter-white miso & pickled myoga (Japanese ginger) and smoked bone marrow with shiso chimichurri and miso toast featuring bread from Miami local favorite, Zak the Baker.

Staples of the original menu remain, including krunchy kale with nam prik, a selection of crispy rice options, beef short rib with sesame crust, Korean fried chicken, and the renowned roasted cauliflower. Desserts by Eliana Aponte, such as the popular Mom’s coconut cake and dark chocolate s’mores cake, also make their way to the menu.

The beverage program at KYU, also reintroduces fan favorites like the She-so spicy, a shiso-infused spicy sour cocktail. Exclusive to the Wynwood location are drinks like Old Slabside and Que Bola?, alongside non-alcoholic options like Frank the Tank and Spring Solstice.

Miami designer Mark Alan Diaz has revamped the 4,000-square-foot space of KYU, maintaining its industrial chic roots while introducing new elements. The interior features wood paneling, leather seating, and stone accents. A distinctive feature is the garden wall at the entrance and the host stand made from oolite, aka Miami limestone. The layout includes a prominent bar and an open kitchen to accommodate guests in its patio area and 114-seat dining room.

The reopening of KYU Miami adds to the restaurant’s large growth in recent years, with outposts already operational in Mexico City since August 2020, New York’s NoHo district as of April 2022, and the recently launched Fontainebleau Las Vegas in December 2023. Plans are underway for a new Los Angeles Century Plaza outpost, slated to open in 2025.

KYU reopens on March 6 at 251 NW 25th Street in Wynwood. When it opens, it will be open Wednesdays and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to midnight. Call 786-577-0150 for more information.