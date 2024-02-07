Here’s Your First Look Around Miami’s New Barbie Themed Pop-Up Cafe

Share All sharing options for: Here’s Your First Look Around Miami’s New Barbie Themed Pop-Up Cafe

The Malibu Barbie Cafe, a new pop-up restaurant inspired by 1970s Malibu Barbie, has debuted in Wynwood, offering a unique dining experience that pays homage to the doll’s history and influence.

The cafe is a collaboration between Bucket Listers, a media experience brand, and mega toy company Mattel. This location is spearheaded by Derek Berry, a Miami native and president of experiences at Bucket Listers, known for being the team behind other popular pop-ups such as Saved by the Max, Golden Girls Kitchen, and the Peach Pit. This location follows Malibu Barbie pop-ups in New York, Chicago, and the Mall of America, drawing on the doll's popularity in recent years.

The cafe’s design is inspired by the beachside vibe of 1970s Malibu, a nod to when Malibu Barbie first made her debut. The cafe offers counter-service dining with a menu inspired by Southern California by Master Chef semi-finalist Becky Brown. Guests can expect to dine on all-day brunch options, including rainbow pancakes, avocado toast, grilled cheese, a wedge salad, and a cauliflower bowl. The kids have their menu with options like chicken tenders and quesadillas.

Guests can expect an array of Instagram-worthy set pieces, including a human-sized Barbie doll box, beach motifs, retro elements, and plenty of the brand’s signature pink. The pop-up also features exclusive merchandise and a variety of interactive activities, including an in-house roller rink where guests are encouraged to skate. The venue will even host 21+ pink disco-themed skating nights on certain evenings.

Reservations include a reserved seat, a window of time to dine, a choice of entree, a side dish, and a cake pop. Tickets start at $29 and are available through Bucket Listers, with early access provided to those who join the waitlist. Below, get a sneak peek of what’s inside.

Malibu Barbie Cafe opens on Friday, February 9, and runs through April 21 at 350 NW 24th Street in Wynwood. For more information and to purchase a ticket, visit here.