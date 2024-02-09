Share All sharing options for: Oprah-Endorsed French Cafe Maman Opens New Location in Wynwood

Maman, the popular French-inspired café and bakery from New York City, has debuted its flagship shop in Wynwood, bringing some Parisian charm to Miami and marking the restaurant’s first of many locations in Florida.

The menu offers a blend of traditional French fare and local flavors, including an entire pastry, savory, and beverage menu with dishes like creme fraiche pancakes, turmeric orzo salad, matcha affogato, a New York croissant sandwich, Oprah-endorsed nutty chocolate chip cookies, Maman’s fruit basket, plus a guava-filled croissant adorned with tropical fruit, a Miami exclusive. The café offers full-service brunch on weekends, alcoholic beverages, including beer and wine, and spaces for private and semi-private events.

Maman’s decor features French antique furniture and a hand-painted floral facade by artist Joel Haynes, inspired by the South of France. The café also includes floral installations by Floratorium, designed to echo Miami’s greenery with Spanish moss and air plants. The design comprises custom-made light fixtures, hand-stenciled floors and walls, custom toile-printed espresso machines, and blue and white tiles on counters and bathrooms.

The restaurant, founded by Benjamin Sormonte and Elisa Marshall, is an homage to their childhood kitchen memories and their mothers’ recipes. Maman first debuted in Soho, NYC, in October 2014 and has since expanded to 33 locations in cities including Manhattan, Washington D.C., Jersey City, and Toronto. Following the Wynwood opening, plans for expansion continue throughout South Florida, including Coral Gables, West Palm Beach, and Brickell.

Maman Wynwood is located at 69 NW 26th St. and operates daily from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.